Wyn Marquez happy for Cynthia Thomalla's Miss Eco International win

2 May – No one is more excited about Cynthia Thomalla's win at the Miss Eco International 2018 than Teresita "Wyn" Marquez, who took to Instagram to express her thoughts about the success of her batch of beauty queens.

Following Thomalla's victory, the reigning Reina Hispanoamericana shared a photo of the four Philippine representatives - Laura Lehmann (Miss World-PH), Sophia Senoron (Miss Multinational 2018), herself, and Thia Tomalla, and wrote, "I am just so proud of my fellow MWP Queens! You guys are Queenin' it! We all know that the journey is going to be hard but we also know nothing is impossible! GOD, GOALS, GRIND."

Marquez said no matter whether they won at a major pageant or a minor one, the most important thing for the four of them is that they were able to raise the Filipino flag in the international arena.

Marquez was the first of the four beauty queens to win the crown at the Reina Hispanoamericana last November, which marks the first win for Philippines in her first attempt at the crown.

Sophia Senoron followed suit by winning Miss Multinational that was held in New Delhi, India.

And while Laura Lehmann failed to bring home the Miss World crown, she did win the special prize - Beauty with a Purpose at the said event.

