X Factor star orphaned days before Christmas

A former X Factor contestant has announced her father has died just 11 months after her mother in the lead up to Christmas.

Emma Chawner, 35, first appeared on the ITV talent competition in 2007. She failed to impress judges Simon Cowell, Sharon Oscbourne and Louis Walsh and returned in 2008 with her sister, Samantha.

The Chawner family, including late parents Audrey and Philip, went on to appear on numerous other programmes together, including The Jeremy Kyle Show and Lorraine Kelly’s Big Fat Challenge.

Emma shared to Instagram on Sunday, 15 January that her father Philip had died, aged 69. “I can’t believe I am saying this but my dad sadly passed away this morning,” she wrote.

“Going to miss him so much. I don’t know [what] I’m going to do.”

The former reality TV star, who has now started a GoFundMe campaign to cover the £2,200 cost of her father’s funeral, was offered condolences by her followers, including TV presenter Lorraine Kelly.

“So sorry for your loss Emma,” Kelly wrote, while another follower added: “Am so sorry. Thinking of you. Big hugs.”

It comes just 11 months after Emma’s mother Audrey died, aged 73. The former X Factor contestant revealed in previous posts her father had not “been well” since his wife’s death in January.

In November, Emma shared: “Please everyone keep your prayers in for my dad. He hasn’t been well since my mum passed and I visited him today. He didn’t know who I was. Deep down it really upset me.”

Announcing her mother’s death at the start of 2024, Emma shared a photo of Audrey, saying: “RIP my beautiful, amazing mum.”

Offering further details, she added in the caption: “I’m just letting you all know my mum passed away peacefully in her sleep at 4am this morning.”

Samantha and Emma Chawner on X-Factor in 2008 (ITV)

The sad news continued for Emma as the following day she revealed her dog Ruby had died at 11am that morning. “Going to miss her so much,” she said. “What else can go wrong for me?”

On Mother’s Day in March this year, Emma shared a photo of a rose and some butterflies and admitted she was struggling with the celebration.

“This is one hard day for me,” she admitted.