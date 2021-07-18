DEAL ALERT:

This Canadian activewear brand is having a major sale you won't want to miss

Shop MPG Sports's popular leggings, bike shorts and more at up to 70% off.

Y2K aesthetic is back: Here are 16 products that give us all the 2000s vibes

Katie Scott
·5 min read

Some Y2K trends have earned a modernized second chance.
Some Y2K trends have earned a modernized second chance.

There is a major resurgence of Y2K everything right now, including throwback Hollywood couples like Bennifer.

After a very stressful year, you might find yourself craving the nostalgia of the 2000s — and you're not alone.

The data insights team at Pinterest has been analyzing the two generations' summer shopping trends through their searches on the Pinterest Shop Tab.

When it comes to home shopping both generations are going for those Y2K vibes with Gen Z leaning towards pastel rooms and millennials looking for pops of colours.

Room decor Y2K” is a shop trend for both Gen Z and millennials. Millennials are looking for bright touches in their homes shopping for pops of colours and designs such as "red chairs living room decor" and "blue sectional living room sofas."

Y2K aesthetic has made a major return and we are ready to blow up our inflatable chair, toss on our transparent sunglasses and watch the iconic time come back to life.

With the return of Y2K fashion and designs, we've rounded up 16 of our favourite Y2K-inspired products.

Rectangle Sunglasses Y2k Fashion for Women Vintage Sunglasses

Rectangle Sunglasses Y2k Fashion for Women Vintage Sunglasses - Amazon, $16
Rectangle Sunglasses Y2k Fashion for Women Vintage Sunglasses - Amazon, $16

These transparent rectangle sunglasses will bring back all those Y2K memories. They have UV 400 protection and scratch-resistant lenses.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $16

Caboodles Goddess 4 Tray Train Case

Caboodles Goddess 4 Tray Train Case - Amazon, $45
Caboodles Goddess 4 Tray Train Case - Amazon, $45

Caboodles were the ultimate beauty accessory in the 2000s. This makeup storage case was a must-have accessory, especially if you got it in a translucent colour. This caboodle is spacious and has lined interior storage with four auto-open trays.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $45

Urban Renewal Vintage Colourful Mini Butterfly Clip Set

Urban Renewal Vintage Colorful Mini Butterfly Clip Set - Urban Outfitters, $14
Urban Renewal Vintage Colorful Mini Butterfly Clip Set - Urban Outfitters, $14

Urban Outfitter's vintage butterfly clips will top off your Y2K-look. This pack includes 12 mini pieces in multi-coloured hues that clip back hair and add a vintage pop to your style.

SHOP IT: Urban Outfitters, $14

Inflatable Furniture Glitter Confetti Chair

Inflatable Furniture Glitter Confetti Chair - Hudson&#39;s Bay, $50
Inflatable Furniture Glitter Confetti Chair - Hudson's Bay, $50

Blow up your inflatable chair and break out those butterfly clips because we are living for the return of Y2K aesthetic. There was something about translucent, blow-up furniture in the 2000s and we're still interested. This pink inflatable sparkle chair can be used indoors or outdoors.

SHOP IT: Hudson's Bay, $50

Reebok Club C 85 Shoes

Reebok Club C 85 Shoes - Reebok.ca, $95
Reebok Club C 85 Shoes - Reebok.ca, $95

The Reebok Club C 85 sneakers have a definite nod to throwback style, but with advanced design features for a new, polished modern classic. The shoes feature the iconic Reebok logo on a classic silhouette for a timeless look. The clean white leather keeps these shoes on point and matches any trendy look.

SHOP IT: Reebok, $95

Velvet Zip Up Sweatshirt and Leggings

Velvet Zip Up Sweatshirt and Leggings - Shein, $26
Velvet Zip Up Sweatshirt and Leggings - Shein, $26

One of the most essential Y2K outfits has to be the velour tracksuit. Whether it was from Baby Phat or Juicy Couture, we all saw Paris Hilton wearing one so we had to have it for ourselves. This velvet zip-up set comes in 10 different colours so you can relive that iconic Y2K outfit all over again.

SHOP IT: Shein, $26

My Arcade 6.75" Collectible Retro Pac-Man Micro Player

My Arcade 6.75
My Arcade 6.75" Collectible Retro Pac-Man Micro Player - Staples.ca, $45

Nothing screams throwback like Pac-Man. It's one of the most famous arcade games and is still a staple in arcades across the world.

SHOP IT: Staples Canada, $45

Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminizer

Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminizer - Sephora, $75
Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminizer - Sephora, $75

Body shimmer was something that went hand in hand with the 2000s. It's safe to say that body glitter and shimmer have definitely evolved over the years. Enter: Fenty Beauty's Body Lave Body Luminizer. It's a shimmering body liquid that adds a high-shine finish that feels as dewy as it looks to your skin. It also has light-diffusing micro-pearls with a sheer tint of colour designed for all skin times. 

SHOP IT: Sephora, $75

KISS Jelly Fantasy Nails

KISS Jelly Fantasy Nails - Amazon, $14
KISS Jelly Fantasy Nails - Amazon, $14

These press-on nails look exactly like those inflatable pink chairs we all wanted in our bedrooms in the early 2000s. These translucent “jelly” high shine nails are ready to wear and durable, flexible while being so easy to apply.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $14

Tie Dye Bucket Hat

Tie Dye Bucket Hat - Shein, $5
Tie Dye Bucket Hat - Shein, $5

Bucket hats are one of the most functional 2000s trends and they're making a huge comeback this summer. Help shade your face from the sun with one of these trendy bucket hats. If you really want to throw it back to the 2000s, you should be on the hunt for a velour bucket hat to match your tracksuit. 

SHOP IT: Shein, $5

Lancôme Juicy Tubes

Lanc&#xf4;me Juicy Tubes - Lanc&#xf4;me , $24
Lancôme Juicy Tubes - Lancôme , $24

This high-shine and moisturizing lip gloss has been around for 21 years. The original and iconic, Juicy Tubes are a cult-favourite moisturizing lip gloss. It adds shimmer and shine to your lips.

SHOP IT: Lancôme, $24

Baby Blue Cotton Drawstring Ruched Halter Split Crop Top

Baby Blue Cotton Drawstring Ruched Halter Split Crop Top - PrettyLittleThing, $20
Baby Blue Cotton Drawstring Ruched Halter Split Crop Top - PrettyLittleThing, $20

No piece screams "bring back Y2K fashion " quite like a halter top. This baby blue cotton material halter has a drawstring ruched split detailing and a halterneck design.

SHOP IT: PrettyLittleThing, $20 (originally $40)

Sylvania Portable Retro CD Boombox with AM/FM Radio

Sylvania Portable Retro CD Boombox with AM/FM Radio - Staples Canada, $45
Sylvania Portable Retro CD Boombox with AM/FM Radio - Staples Canada, $45

Remember when we all used to buy CDs and burn our favourite songs onto a blank disc? If you still have that collection, you'll want to get this portable boombox to relieve all the magic. It also has an AUX-in jack so you can play your favourite Spotify playlists too.

SHOP IT: Staples Canada, $45

Faux Patent Leather Baguette Bag

Faux Patent Leather Baguette Bag - Shein, $10
Faux Patent Leather Baguette Bag - Shein, $10

The baguette bag was a staple of the 2000s. It's has a shoulder-length strap, rectangular body and zipper closure. Carrie Bradshaw always had one in Sex and the City and you never saw Paris Hilton without her Fendi or Dior baguette. You don't have to splurge to bring back the iconic bag of the 2000s because this one is only $10 and comes in 13 different colours.

SHOP IT: Shein, $10

Jean Jacket

Jean Jacket - Levi&#39;s, $128
Jean Jacket - Levi's, $128

It's time to bring your creativity out with these jean jackets. Shoppers can purchase these jackets bare and go to Levi’s Tailor Shop to add patchwork. Make it your own by adding as many patches as you want.

SHOP IT: Levi's, $128

Pink Extreme Clear Platform Sandals

Pink Extreme Clear Platform Sandals - PrettyLittleThing, $59
Pink Extreme Clear Platform Sandals - PrettyLittleThing, $59

Give us translucent anything when it comes to Y2K aesthetic. These platform sandals make a fierce statement and feature clear straps with a buckle fastening and a clear platform-heeled sole.

SHOP IT: PrettyLittleThing, $59 (originally $118)

