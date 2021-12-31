Yahoo Canada readers couldn't get enough of these 10 products in 2021.

Yahoo Canada readers know that when it comes to online shopping, Amazon Canada is one of the best places to find hidden treasures and useful everyday items.

This year, our readers shopped everything from health and home goods to tech and beauty finds. Curious to know what made your list of top ten items?

Keep reading for the most popular Amazon picks of 2021 — according to you.

BESTOPE PRO Pimple Extractor Kit. Image via Amazon.

Regularly used by dermatologists and in spas for facials, this set includes six professional-grade tools, each with its own unique dual-end tip to best suit your pimple, pore and acne needs.

$11 $13 at Amazon

FM Transmitter for Car. Image via Amazon.

For a quick and easy way to upgrade your car's sound system, this Bluetooth transmitter adds hands-free calling and a way to play music from your phone.

$23 at Amazon

Hershey's 105ct Assorted Halloween Chocolate Candy- Amazon.

Yahoo Canada readers couldn't get enough of this 105-pack of assorted candies from Hershey's. Whether it was stocking up ahead of Halloween or as a holiday stocking stuffer, this bag of favourites like Oh Henry! and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups was a definite winner.

$21 at Amazon

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter. Image via Amazon.

The LifeStraw never fails to be an item worth stocking up on — and this year Yahoo Canada readers were quick to snap up this travel-ready companion.

$15 $25 at Amazon

Elobara Foot Peel Mask. Image via Amazon.

This foot peel uses all natural ingredients like aloe vera, castor oil, glycerin, portulaca oleracea extract and lactic acid to remove dead skin and callouses from your feet. Shoppers were loving this effective foot mask as a great at-home alternative to spa treatments

$19 at Amazon

Maritime Naturals Retinol Moisturizer. Image via Amazon.

As an affordable and effective skincare favourite among Yahoo Canada readers, this hydrating moisturizer gives skin a rejuvenating boost with every use. It also boasts more than 4,200 5-star reviews from happy customers online.

$34 at Amazon

Smak Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer. Image via Amazon.

With the seal of approval from professional chefs, Yahoo Canada readers couldn’t miss out on this versatile food thermometer that can help make preparing your holiday meals a breeze.

$22 $29 at Amazon

iwoly V600 Vacuum Cleaner. Image via Amazon.

A perennial favourite among shoppers, this lightweight stick vacuum is an affordable option for tackling dirt, pet hair and dust. The iwoly vacuum currently has more than 5,800 reviews on Amazon and comes with multiple cleaning attachments to suit your needs. Check out our full review here!

$90 at Amazon

All Natural Advice 20% Vitamin C Serum. Image via Amazon.

This anti-aging daily serum has earned more than 18,000 reviews on Amazon from shoppers who have noticed noticeably brighter and smoother skin. It uses key ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and vitamin C to prevent hyperpigmentation and help skin look and feel firmer.

$29 $33 at Amazon

ColorCoral Universal Cleaning Gel. Image via Amazon.

Amazon's selection of cleaning hacks is tough to beat, with solutions for just about every space imaginable. This universal cleaning gel is one of many unique cleaning products that shoppers loved this year — so it's no wonder it was Yahoo Canada readers' most purchased item of 202, too.

from $10 at Amazon

