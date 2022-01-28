These are the top 10 items Yahoo Canada users bought on Amazon in January

These are the top items Yahoo Canada readers were buying in January 2022.

Yahoo Canada readers are fervent fans of Amazon Canada, with a knack for finding hidden treasures and top-rated products and the latest deals.

This month there were certain items that stood out among the rest as readers’ top picks — especially items that helped users take on winter weather. Check out the top 10 most popular Amazon picks for the month of January — according to you.

All Natural Advice 20% Vitamin C Serum. Image via Amazon.

This anti-aging daily serum has earned more than 18,000 reviews on Amazon from shoppers who have noticed noticeably brighter and smoother skin. The serum uses key ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and vitamin C to prevent hyperpigmentation and help skin look and feel firmer.

$29 $33 at Amazon

Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless Earbuds. Image via Amazon.

Amazon shoppers have called this pair of affordable headphones "great for the price point." On sale for just $30, these earbuds are an affordable option to upgrade your audio experience.

$30 $70 at Amazon

Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer. Image via Amazon.

With the seal of approval from professional chefs, Amazon shoppers and Yahoo Canada readers alike couldn’t miss out on this versatile food thermometer.

$22 $29 at Amazon

Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream with Sweet Almond Oil. Image via Amazon.

Dry winter weather can wreak havoc on your skin, so why not show it some extra love with this moisturizing cream. It delivers a rich, non-greasy feel with up to 48 hours of hydration, and helps replenish the skin's moisture barrier within just one week.

$30 at Amazon

Universal Cleaning Gel. Image via Amazon.

For an easy way to clean tricky surfaces like keyboards and car vents, this universal cleaning gel does the trick. It has a fresh orange scent and a reusable design that can lets you get where other cleaners can't reach.

$13 at Amazon

iwoly V600 Vacuum Cleaner. Image via Amazon.

A perennial favourite among shoppers, this lightweight stick vacuum is an affordable option for tackling dirt, pet hair and dust. The iwoly vacuum currently has more than 6,200 reviews on Amazon and comes with multiple cleaning attachments to suit your needs. Check out our full review here!

$90 at Amazon

Maritime Naturals 1% Retinol Serum. Image via Amazon.

If you're looking to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, this affordable retinol serum may be worth adding to your cart. It contains powerful ingredients, like retinol and hyaluronic acid, that shoppers say help turn back the clock on visible signs of aging.

$35 at Amazon

Mkicesky Side Sleeper Contour Memory Foam Pillow. Image via Amazon.

Shoppers have called this memory foam pillow a "game changer" for back and neck pain thanks to its innovative and supportive shape. This ergonomically-deigned pillow has a memory foam core that promotes spinal cervical alignment and can help you get a better night's sleep.

$56 $66 at Amazon

Snow Joe 18-Inch Shovelution Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel. Image via Amazon.

For a safer way to shovel snow, this month shoppers looked to the Shovelution Snow Shovel for a saver way to shovel. Its ergonomic design reduces strain on the back, meaning you can reduce the amount of effort it takes for you to clear your driveway.

$24 $30 at Amazon

Snow Joe 323E 13-Inch 10-Amp Electric Snow Shovel. Image via Amazon.

Topping this month's list of most purchased items is another winter must-have, which offers a convenient way to remove snow from driveways and walkways. The Snow Joe Electric Snow Shovel has a compact size that makes it a great alternative to bulky snow removal tools, and it's affordable price tag doesn't hurt either.

$119 $130 at Amazon

