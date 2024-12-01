Yahoo readers can't stop buying these 15 Black Friday deals

What are Yahoo readers going crazy for this Black Friday? Henckels knives, AirPods and Bissell vacs to name a few. (Amazon)

As your favorite professional deal hunters, we pride ourselves on knowing the difference between a marvelous markdown and a definite dud. Years of experience and handy price-tracking tools help us sift through the sea of deals so we only show you the good stuff. Consider us as your friends in the know — after all, we're not going to recommend something if we wouldn't spend our own money on it.

But we're not the only experts — it turns out that Yahoo readers are shopping aficionados too! Based on our calculations, you've been scooping up certain deals in droves this Black Friday — and we officially approve! The sales are seriously unreal. We're talking a Martha Stewart-loved Bissell wet-dry vac for a record-low price, and wildly popular Beats headphones for 50% off.

We crunched the numbers to uncover the top 15 deals you've snapped up most on the big day. Scroll to see what's trending, and make sure to watch this space — we'll be updating as new trends trickle in. Now excuse us while we shop til we drop.

Amazon Oral-B iO Deep Clean Electric Toothbrush $60 $100 Save $40 with Prime Three modes — Daily Clean, Sensitive and Whitening — offer a personalized clean, with 30-second timers guiding you to switch quadrants for a total of two minutes of brushing. Sparkling teeth = fewer trips to the dentist in 2025. Win-win. This is on par with the lowest price we spotted on this model all year. Save $40 with Prime $60 at Amazon