Year in Review 2022: Top 10 most-searched celebrities of the year

    10: Naomi Judd

    Naomi Judd made headlines in 2022 with the news of her death at 76-years-old on April 30. The American singer and her daughter, Wynonna Judd, formed The Judds in 1980, which became a successful country music act. The duo spawned hits like "Why Not Me" and "Mama He's Crazy," eventually being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame a day before Naomi's death. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT)

    9: Sydney Sweeney

    HBO's "Euphoria" took over the internet at the beginning of 2022, where discussions and memes from the series's second season went viral. Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard, was the subject of several of those memes, and her performance in the teen television series garnered her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. But Sweeney, 25, also saw another nomination at the 2022 Emmy Awards with her role as Olivia Mossbacher in season one of "The White Lotus," making her a nominee for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

    8: Taylor Swift

    The past year has been huge for Taylor Swift. In 2022, the 33-year-old singer-songwriter saw numerous accolades, such as six wins, including Artist of the Year, at the American Music Awards; she starred in "Amsterdam" alongside stars like Margot Robbie and Robert De Niro; and premiered "All Too Well: The Short Film" at the Toronto International Film Festival.

    But Swift's biggest headlines from the year surround the release of her 10th studio album, "Midnights," in October. To support her concept album, as well as her previous work, the "Anti-Hero" singer announced her 2023 Eras Tour, where the "astronomical" demand for tickets crashed Ticketmaster.

    (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

    7: Bob Saget

    While on a stand-up tour in January, Bob Saget died in his hotel room south of Orlando, Fla. According to an autopsy report, the "Full House" and "How I Met Your Mother" actor, who was 65-years-old, suffered blunt head trauma causing injuries that made him die in his sleep in 2022. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

    6: Britney Spears

    Since winning her freedom with the termination of her conservatorship in November 2021, Britney Spears has continued to make headlines. In 2022, the 41-year-old singer married 28-year-old actor Sam Asghari, suffered the loss of her "miracle baby" and released her first song — a duet with Elton John called "Hold Me Closer" — in six years.

    But in September, the Princess of Pop shared a lengthy message on Instagram reflecting on the work she put out during her 13-year conservatorship, saying she'll "probably never perform again" due to trauma from her family.

    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

    5: Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian has seen a busy 2022, between a tumultuous divorce with 45-year-old Kanye West that was only finalized this November, premiering the first season of "The Kardashians" and a nine-month-long relationship with 29-year-old Pete Davidson.

    One of the most prominent things the 42-year-old saw this year was the controversy that arose after she wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday" dress to the 2022 Met Gala in May. A month after the event, some alleged that Kardashian had damaged the 60-year-old gown after the gala, but she and Ripley's Believe It or Not! denied the allegations, while a video had proved it had damaged before she wore it.

    (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)

    4: Will Smith

    Will Smith broke the internet in March, after walking on-stage slapping comedian Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards. While presenting at the ceremony, Rock, 57, made a joke about Smith's wife, 51-year-old Jada Pinkett-Smith. Right after the joke, Smith, 54, walked on-stage and slapped Rock, eventually shouting back at the comic from his seat.

    While memes surfaced and other celebrities spoke out about the incident, the Academy announced its decision in April to ban Smith from attending future Oscars galas fro the next decade.

    (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

    3: Anne Heche

    In August, Anne Heche was involved in a series of three car crashes in Los Angeles, where the third one left the actress with serious and critical injuries. In the final crash, the "Six Days Seven Nights" star struck a house, broke through a wall and got trapped. After being rescued, it was announced that Heche was in a coma, where she eventually died at the age of 53. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

    2: Amber Heard

    The Depp v. Heard trial was widely publicized in 2022, leaving Amber Heard, 36, and Johnny Depp, 59, in major news headlines between April and June. Following an intense trial between the formerly married couple, the jury found the two actors both liable for defamation, leaving Heard more than $8 million in debt to Depp.

    A large number of viewers followed the trial worldwide, with a considerable social media response creating backlash towards Heard over her allegations and court cases.

    (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

    1: Johnny Depp

    Mostly due to the Depp v. Heard trial, Johnny Depp became the most-searched celebrity of 2022, where most of the social media response to the trial sympathized with Depp and criticized his ex-wife, Amber Heard. While the jury ruled that Heard's 2018 op-ed claims of "sexual violence" and "domestic abuse" were false and defamed Depp, it also ruled Heard's counterclaim caused some defamation.

    As a result, Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages from Heard, the latter of which was eventually reduced to $350,000 due to Virginia state law.

    (Photo by Michael Reynolds/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Chris Stoodley
·Lifestyle and News Editor

The past year hasn't been quiet when it comes to celebrities.

In 2022, we've seen moments of anger like an Oscars slap that broke the internet; a lawsuit between two movie stars that took over the spring; and a fiasco between a ticket sales company and one of the world's biggest pop stars.

The past year also saw some eye-catching looks at events like the Met Gala, some record-breaking wins from the big screen and major achievements in the world of music.

But there have also been some dark days in 2022, with the tragic deaths of stars like Leslie Jordan, Christine McVie and Olivia Newton-John, among others.

With a year full of stars taking over headlines, these are the top 10 most-searched celebrities of 2022.

