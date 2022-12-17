Year in Review 2022: Top 10 most-searched celebrities of the year

The past year hasn't been quiet when it comes to celebrities.

In 2022, we've seen moments of anger like an Oscars slap that broke the internet; a lawsuit between two movie stars that took over the spring; and a fiasco between a ticket sales company and one of the world's biggest pop stars.

The past year also saw some eye-catching looks at events like the Met Gala, some record-breaking wins from the big screen and major achievements in the world of music.

But there have also been some dark days in 2022, with the tragic deaths of stars like Leslie Jordan, Christine McVie and Olivia Newton-John, among others.

With a year full of stars taking over headlines, these are the top 10 most-searched celebrities of 2022.