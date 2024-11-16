Yes, mushrooms are good for you. But don't eat them every day.

Mushrooms are definitely having a moment. Reports indicate that sales have been increasing steadily to the point that the global mushroom market was valued at more than $50 billion in 2022 - the same year The New York Times labeled mushrooms "the ingredient of the year."

This and subsequent growth is good news since mushrooms are as diverse as they are nutritious. "People enjoy mushrooms for their earthy, umami flavor and for their versatility," says Lisa Young, a registered dietitian nutritionist, author of "Finally Full, Finally Slim" and adjunct professor of nutrition at New York University. Their range of uses include being a popular ingredient in soups, salads, sauces, mushroom burgers, stir-fries, Philly cheese sandwiches, pasta dishes, as a topping for chicken dishes – you name it.

But their popularity doesn't mean mushrooms are OK for just anyone to enjoy. Here's why mushrooms are so good for you, plus who needs to be careful.

What are mushrooms?

Though often classified as vegetables in culinary terms, mushrooms are technically fungi - which is a separate kingdom from either plants or animals. Within this kingdom, there are about 14,000 species of mushrooms, with the most popular ones in the United States being portobello, shiitake, button (also known as white button or champignon mushrooms), oyster, cremini, porcini, morel and enoki, says LeeAnn Weintraub, a registered dietitian and nutrition consultant based in Los Angeles.

Mushrooms grow out of the ground in a wide variety of climates, but humid, warm climates are most common. Some species also grow in colder climates and across mountainous terrain. To ensure a continuous supply of the food year-round, many types of mushrooms are also commercially grown in climate-controlled rooms indoors.

Yum: What are superfoods? How to incorporate more into your diet

Are mushrooms good for you?

No matter where they're grown, mushrooms pack plenty of health benefits. One cup (close to 100 grams) of button mushrooms, for instance, contains nearly 3 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber, 373 milligrams of potassium and smaller amounts of magnesium, iron, phosphorus, biotin and vitamin D, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Leslie Bonci, a sports dietitian for the Kansas City Chiefs and founder of Active Eating Advice, says their high-fiber content means mushrooms are not only good for digestive health, but, because their stems contain a type of fiber called beta-glucans, "they can help to lower cholesterol levels as well." She says their vitamin D content also supports a healthy immune system and their potassium content means mushrooms are good for heart health and blood pressure control.

Young says mushrooms can also be helpful for weight loss because they are filling and low in calories – only 21 calories in a cup. Mushrooms also contain an antioxidant known as selenium, which fights damaging free radicals that could otherwise contribute to aging, cancer and heart disease.

And Weintraub says the B-vitamin content such as riboflavin and folate in mushrooms are important for healthy development and cognitive function.

Good to know: Need to know how to lower your blood pressure? A cardiologist explains

Can you eat mushrooms every day?

Despite so many benefits, some people need to avoid eating too many mushrooms or at least need to change the way they prepare them. Pregnant women or people with compromised immune systems, for instance, should avoid eating uncooked mushrooms. Raw mushrooms can be potentially problematic for people with developing or poor immune systems. Some people also have food allergies to any type of fungus and those people usually need to avoid mushrooms completely.

Young warns that mushrooms can also interact with some blood pressure medications and that overconsumption of the food "can lead to digestive discomfort in some people." Bonci also cautions that mushrooms don't keep for very long, "so use them within a few days of buying them."

And everyone should only eat safe mushrooms "and be highly cautious of consuming wild mushrooms," says Weintraub, "Wild mushrooms can pose health risks including digestive, respiratory and organ problems as well as death."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Are mushrooms good for you?