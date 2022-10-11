The Prime Day sale includes a rare sale on Yeti mugs, tumblers & more: Save up to 30%

Prime member exclusive: Save up to 30 per cent on Yeti drinkware on Amazon Canada. (Photos via Amazon)

When it comes to travel mugs, few brands are as well-known and trusted as Yeti. Unlike many copycat competitors, the drinkware and outdoor living company seems to have perfected the art of keeping drinks at their desired temperature, thanks to its collection of insulated tumblers.

Right now, dozens of best-selling Yeti Tumblers and Colsters are on sale for Prime members, thanks to Amazon Canada's two-day Prime Early Access Sale.

To save up to 30 per cent on Yeti drinkware, including this "Amazon's Choice" YETI Rambler 10 oz Lowball, click here or scroll below.

Save 30%: YETI Rambler 10 oz Lowball

YETI Rambler 10 oz Lowball (Photo via Amazon)

$18 $25 at Amazon

The details

Made from durable stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation, these tumblers not only keep your hot drinks hot but ensure that cold beverages stay cold. Each tumbler has a YETI MagSlider Lid, which features an easy-to-use magnetic opening to keep your coffee, wine, or favourite drink on lock.

YETI Ramblers are dishwasher-safe, BPA-free and have a durable coating to protect against cracking, peeling, and fading.

The 10 oz (295 mL) YETI tumbler is perfect for on-the-go adventures, car rides, and keeping your coffee piping hot while at the office.

'Literally pays for itself'

With an "Amazon's Choice" designation and 4.7-star average rating, shoppers call the 10 oz tumbler the "best mug [they've] ever owned."

The Yeti is "my trusty companion," writes one reviewer. "We use them at home, on the beach and at camp." They're "super easy [to] clean up and super durable."

"My cocktails are never going back to glass." Adding, it "literally pays for itself by conserving ice."

It's a "great glass for cocktails" because it will keep drinks cold, and "if using ice, it stays cold for hours," echoes another.

YETI Rambler 10 oz Lowball, Vacuum Insulated, Stainless Steel with MagSlider Lid, Stainless (Photo via Amazon)

$18 $25 at Amazon

'Great for coffee on the go'

A third customer says the Yeti kept their icy beverage from melting for three hours.

There was "no ice melt" in the first three hours, they write. Even after 22 hours, 10 per cent of the ice was still there; adding, it has "really good results."

While the tumbler has earned hundreds of rave reviews, some users say it does not fit in some vehicle cup holders.

It's "great for coffee on the go," writes one user. However, it "doesn't fit in [a] car cup holder."

The verdict

Whether shopping for early holiday gifts or looking for a new on-the-go mug, the YETI Rambler 10 oz Lowball has become an "Amazon's Choice" favourite, earning an average rating of 4.7 stars. Until tomorrow (Oct. 12), Prime members can take home the tumbler for 30 per cent off.

Save 30%: YETI Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler

YETI Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler (Photo via Amazon)

$32 $45 at Amazon

Save 30%: YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug

YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug (Photo via Amazon)

$28 $40 at Amazon

Save 30%: YETI Rambler Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Slim Colster

YETI Rambler Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Slim Colster (Photo via Amazon)

$25 $35 at Amazon

