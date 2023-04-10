Yeti NHL collection: Shop tumblers, colsters and more for $60 and under

Yeti's new NHL tumbler collection lets you show your support for your favourite hockey team. Image via Yeti.

With the 2023 NHL Playoffs kicking off in just a few short days, there's no better time to start repping your favourite teams. Yeti is making it easier to show your support with their new NHL collection, which upgrades your favourite beverage holders with classic NHL team logos.

Whether you’re looking to nail the perfect gift for the hockey fan in your life or show some team spirit yourself, you'll find a selection of updated Yeti tumblers, colsters and Rambler bottles. They're designed to keep your hot drinks hot and your cold drinks cold no matter if you’re cheering from the bleachers or the couch.

All 32 NHL teams are available — whether they made it into this year's playoffs or not. Prices range from $45 to $60, and you can bet that they won't stick around for long.

You can shop the entire collection here, and grab your favourites before they're gone.

Toronto Maple Leafs Rambler 591 mL Tumbler. Image via Yeti.

This classic tumbler makes a great addition to your drinkware collection, as it works for both hot and iced drinks. This version comes with a MagSlider lid to keep drinks contained and prevent heat and cold from escaping.

$55 at Yeti

Montreal Canadiens Rambler 769 mL Bottle. Image via Yeti.

This custom drinkware is packed with insulation, and has a unique Chug Cap spout for easy sipping when you're on the go.

$60 at Yeti

Ottawa Senators Rambler 355 mL Colster Can Insulator. Image via Yeti.

For ice-cold pop, beer or sparkling water, look to this Colster can insulator that works with all 355 mL cans.

$45 at Yeti

Winnipeg Jets Rambler 887 mL Tumbler. Image via Yeti.

For days when you need a little extra caffeine kick, this 887 mL tumbler has you covered. With all the same insulating properties as the smaller Rambler cups, this large cup still manages to fit inside standard cup holders.

$58 at Yeti

Edmonton Oilers Rambler Colster Tall. Image via Yeti.

This 473 mL colster can insulator is the perfect fit for larger cans, helping to keep the last sip as cold and refreshing as the first.

$50 at Yeti

