This Yeti travel mug nearly sold out on Prime Day — and it's back on sale on Amazon

This YETI travel mug has earned more than 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon — and it's on sale (Photo via YETI)

When it comes to travel mugs, few brands are as well-known and trusted as Yeti. Unlike many copycat competitors, the drinkware and outdoor living company seems to have perfected the art of keeping drinks at their desired temperature, thanks to its collection of insulated tumblers.

Described as the "best mug" Amazon shoppers have "ever owned," the brand's 10 oz lowball rambler is one of the season's best stocking stuffers and right now, it's on sale.

To save 25 per cent on the versatile travel mug and learn why its earned more than 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon Canada, scroll below.

Save 25%: Yeti Rambler 10 oz Lowball

YETI Rambler 10 oz Lowball in alpine yellow (Photo via Amazon)

$19 $25 at Amazon

$19 $25 at Yeti Canada

The details

Made from durable stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation, these tumblers not only keep your hot drinks hot but ensure that cold beverages stay cold. Each tumbler has a Yeti MagSlider Lid, which features an easy-to-use magnetic opening to keep your coffee, wine, or favourite drink on lock.

Yeti Ramblers are dishwasher-safe, BPA-free and have a durable coating to protect against cracking, peeling, and fading.

The 10 oz (295 mL) Yeti tumbler is perfect for on-the-go adventures, car rides, and keeping your coffee piping hot while at the office.

'Literally pays for itself'

With an impressive 4.8-star average rating and more than 10,000 five-star reviews singing its praises, shoppers call the 10 oz tumbler the "best mug [they've] ever owned."

The Yeti is "my trusty companion," writes one reviewer. "We use them at home, on the beach and at camp." They're "super easy [to] clean up and super durable."

"My cocktails are never going back to glass." Adding, it "literally pays for itself by conserving ice."

It's a "great glass for cocktails" because it will keep drinks cold, and "if using ice, it stays cold for hours," echoes another.

YETI Rambler 10 oz Lowball, Vacuum Insulated, Stainless Steel with MagSlider Lid, Stainless (Photo via Amazon)

$19 $25 at Amazon

$19 $25 at YETI Canada

'Great for coffee on the go'

A third customer says the Yeti kept their icy beverage from melting for three hours.

There was "no ice melt" in the first three hours, they write. Even after 22 hours, 10 per cent of the ice was still there; adding, it has "really good results."

While the tumbler has earned thousands of rave reviews, some users say it does not fit in some vehicle cup holders.

It's "great for coffee on the go," writes one user. However, it "doesn't fit in [a] car cup holder."

The verdict

Whether you're starting your holiday gift shopping early or want a new on-the-go mug, the YETI Rambler 10 oz Lowball has become an Amazon fan-favourite, earning an average rating of 4.8 stars. Backed by more than 10,000 five-star reviews, shoppers say the travel mug "literally pays for itself" and call it their "trusty companion." However, some note it doesn't fit in a car cup holder, something to keep in mind when placing your order.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

