Ying Ying Becomes Oldest Panda First-Time-Mum By Giving Birth To Twins

Ying Ying, a panda from the Ocean Park attraction in Hong Kong has become the oldest panda to become a mum for the first time after giving birth to twins a day before she turned 19. Ying Ying, Hong Kong's cherished giant panda, gave birth to a female and a male cub on Thursday 15 August 2024. Paulo Pong, Chairman of Ocean Park Corporation, said: "This birth is a true rarity, especially considering Ying Ying is the oldest giant panda on record to have successfully given birth for the first time.” Giant pandas are famously difficult to breed, particularly as they age. Despite these challenges, Ying Ying's determination and the expert care provided by the Ocean Park team have led to the arrival of the twin cubs. Ying Ying began showing signs of pregnancy, or possibly pseudopregnancy, at the end of July, with symptoms such as decreased appetite, increased rest, and hormonal changes. Detecting pregnancy in pandas is notoriously challenging, but the Park's veterinarians confirmed Ying Ying's pregnancy through an ultrasound scan on 11 August. On 14 August, Ying Ying exhibited signs of labour, including increased activity and irritability, with her amniotic fluid breaking around 10 pm that evening. As a first-time mother, Ying Ying was understandably anxious throughout the process, spending much of her time lying on the ground and twisting. The female cub weighed 122g, and the male cub weighed 112g at birth. Currently, both cubs are fragile and require time to stabilise, particularly the female cub, who has shown lower body temperature, weaker cries, and reduced food intake since birth. The cubs are under 24-hour intensive care provided by the Park's animal care and veterinary team, supported by experts from CCRCGP.