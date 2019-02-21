You'd Never Guess That These 20 Stars Won An Oscar

The very first Academy Awards ceremony happened back in 1929. Of course, it was much different then - the ceremony wasn't televised, it was a small and private dinner, and it only lasted 15 minutes long. Since then, lots has changed and many, many celebrities have taken home the coveted Oscar statue. So can you really blame us for forgetting about some of these award-winners? Some stars on this list just aren't known as actors, and some just completely slipped our mind.