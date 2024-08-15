Youngsters bang the drum for pipe band lessons in school

Tutor and Pipe Major Lee Moore says learning to play the pipes has been 'life-changing' for some pupils [BBC]

It's pipe band practice time for the young musicians at Preston Lodge High School in Prestonpans.

After a long day at school they emerge invigorated and enthusiastic with a variety of drums and pipes to make music in the playground.

These youngsters are some of the relatively few state school pupils who have been given the chance to learn these traditional instruments, through funding from the Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust.

They have embedded dedicated teachers at the East Lothian high school and feeder primaries.

And as a result there are now three bands which are at the heart of the school community and identity.

Drummer Daniel says being part of the band has helped him make more friends [BBC]

Fifth-year pupil Daniel says it is one of the best things about school.

"It's been very important because it's helped me make more friends," he said.

"It's helped make the transition from primary school to high school a lot easier because I've got friends in the band.

"It feels like a sense of community, it brings everyone together"

This term, even more children will be given the chance to learn the pipes and drums.

For the first time Edinburgh City Council is employing two teachers to give lessons in schools across the city, as part of its music tuition service.

Lily plays the bass drum in Preston Lodge High School pipe band [BBC]

Fellow fifth year pupil Lily plays the bass drum in the band at Preston Lodge and loves the music and the social aspect of it.

"You get to go on really good trips. You make loads of new friends and it helps with your confidence and mental health "

Preston Lodge tutor and Pipe Major Lee Moore is very proud of the young musicians and says it has provided them with new opportunities.

"It has been life-changing for some. We have two former pupils that are now earning their living with full-time bagpipe teaching jobs."

"There are kids that maybe have been on a different path, but there's a bit of structure with the pipe band environment and they learn life skills that have stood them in good stead and kept them on a good path.

"They're so dedicated, it makes it a real joy to teach. "

Not enough to meet demand

The funding for the two new pipes and drums teachers has partly come from the Scottish Schools Pipe and Drums Trust.

Its chief executive Alex Duncan says they have projects across Scotland, but they are not enough for all the children who want to learn.

"We're working in 22 local education authorities but even then we're not beginning to touch the demand that's out there to learn.

"If you introduce piping and drumming tuition into a school cluster consisting of a secondary school and its feeder primary schools, you can expect 150 to 200 children wanting to learn so this is the sort of demand that's out there."

Pipers at Preston Lodge High School [BBC]

Pipe bands are well established in many independent schools and they're slowly growing in the state sector.

Johnstone High School in Renfrewshire is one example. Their young musicians will be going to Tartan Week in New York next year.

Tutor and Pipe Major Keith Bowes is optimistic about the future.

He said: "Generally speaking we're in a safe position because when you get a young person and they start progressing with it they tend to stick with it for life.

"There's lots of good tuition going on, it's just a shame it's not across the board. But there is lots of good programmes we just need more of them.

"We don't want to miss out on young talented people that could be playing these instruments."

He is hopeful that Scotland will do well as home-grown talent face up to stiff international competition at this year's World Pipe Band Championships which take place in Glasgow from Friday 16 August.

There is also a lucrative aspect to taking up the pipes, as many of the teenagers who are learning have discovered.

There is money to be made at formal occasions, as well as busking.

Charlie says the pipes go well with pop and rock songs, as well as traditional ones [BBC]

Preston Lodge pupil Charlie has already had some gigs, and he loves that the pipes combine tradition with the modern.

"They're an instrument you can match to a guitar or a fiddle," he says.

"Even modern music as well, you can collaborate pipes into it because of big scale and variety of sound on them.

"They're compatible with a lot of tunes and you can play a lot of pop songs and rock songs on the pipes as well as your traditional songs as well. "

Alex Duncan of the SSPDT says the benefits of being in a band include improved numeracy and literacy skills, and increased confidence and resilience.

She adds that playing the pipes and drums can lead to many doors opening.

"When you leave school if you've got a set of pipes you can help fund your post-school education. You can travel around the world with a set of pipes on your back.

"It's a form of cultural diplomacy that's well known. Pipe bands also bring communities together and become a source of pride in the community. "