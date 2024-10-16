Your guide to healthy living this October, from the healthiest loaves to enjoy on World Bread Day to the benefits of a scary movie

Ah, October. Month of pumpkins, football, 12-foot skeletons looming over every other yard on your block and the reminder that, as hectic as Halloween season may feel, this is really your last chance to take it somewhat easy before the holiday chaos — as well as the thick of cold and flu season — really begins. Take advantage of this time by soaking up some fun autumnal activities and getting your health on track so you’ll have a better shot at surviving what life throws at you in the coming months.

Ahead, our checklist of things to do for a healthier, happier month.

🍞 Loaf around. Oct. 16 is World Bread Day. Before you carb out, learn more about the healthiest breads to eat, like sprouted whole grain and sourdough.

😊 Do something for your mental health. In honor of World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10, think about changes you could make to lift your mood. Maybe it's taking a personal day from work and treating yourself to a movie or other beloved activity. Maybe it's finding a calming breathing exercise to get you through moments of panic. Maybe it's junk journaling, or setting up a therapy session.

💉 Get your flu shot (or spray). Flu activity ramps up this time of year, so if you haven’t already rolled up your sleeve, it’s time to take action. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people ages 6 months and older get their flu vaccine by the end of October. This year it’s even easier, especially if you’re wary of needles. The Food and Drug Administration recently approved a flu vaccine nasal spray that can be self-administered for anyone between the ages of 2 and 49.

🍁 Get a fall makeover. Amber, golden yellow, deep red and rich plum are just a few of the colors we associate with autumn, and color experts say they strike a psychological chord that makes us feel cozy and warm. To reap the benefits, swap your summer brights with these deep tones — maybe a hunter green scarf or mustard yellow sweater, or even draping a throw in your favorite fall hue over the couch.

😋 Give a fig. There are a lot of nutrient-packed fruits and vegetables to pile on your plate this fall, but don’t overlook fresh figs, which will soon be out of season (dried figs, on the other hand, can be enjoyed year-round). Though their sugar intake means they’re best enjoyed in moderation, figs are a sweet treat that are also heavy on fiber and nutrients linked to improved digestion, heart health and blood sugar regulation, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Try putting them on a salad or roasting them with honey, balsamic and rosemary for a sweet and savory dessert.

😴 Go to bed a little bit later. Heads up: Daylight savings time ends on Sunday, Nov. 3. The good news is that it’s generally easier to “fall back” than it is to “spring forward”; this time you’ll gain, rather than lose, an hour of sleep. Even so, sleep experts tell Yahoo Life you can start delaying your bedtime (and wake time) in 15-minute increments in the days leading up to the time change — say, the last week of October.

👩‍🦰 Check your breasts. October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month means you’ll be getting lots of reminders about the importance of breast health. The latest guidelines recommend having a mammogram starting at age 40, though anyone with a family history of breast cancer or other high risk of the disease should discuss screenings with their doctor. You should also make it a point to do a monthly self-exam to check for any changes on how your breasts look and feel.

🥦 Eat your veggies. October is Vegetarian Awareness Month, and we know what you’re thinking: What about my bacon/chicken wings/spicy beef tacos? While there are lots of health benefits associated with plant-based diets, it can be tough to cut out meat entirely. One happy medium might be to try a heart-healthy meal plan like the Mediterranean diet, which allows for seafood and, in moderation, poultry. Or, challenge yourself to do a Meatless Monday — or even a meatless midday meal — and swap meat for protein-packed beans and lentils, or even plant-based meat substitutes (which, while themselves processed, are generally considered preferable to processed meats). And if you need fall veggie recipe inspo, look no further. Harissa chickpea stew? Don’t mind if we do.

🧟‍♂️ Get scared … If your idea of Halloween involves visiting haunted houses or staying up all night watching horror films, it could be because the thrills feel cathartic — or even make you feel more powerful. According to Christa McIntyre, an associate professor of neuroscience at the University of Texas at Dallas, these spooky activities provide a low-stakes adrenaline rush that can make participants feel invincible after surviving the (imagined) danger. And a small 2012 U.K. study found that watching a scary movie (in particular, The Shining) helped viewers burn calories due to all the jumping and shrieking.

🎃 Or just take part in trick-or-treating. Not into jump scares? Focus on the social and community-building perks of staying in and handing out candy (or a less sugary treat); it’s a great way to connect with neighbors and see some cool costumes in the process. If you’re strolling the streets with the kids, remember that the holiday is associated with an increased risk to pedestrians. Stick together, stay on the sidewalks (or participate in an event that blocks the street off to incoming traffic), carry a flashlight and wear light-reflective clothing and exercise caution around cars. On the plus side: Think about all those steps you’re getting in.

🗳️ Rock the vote. A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll finds that 67% of Americans feel anxious about the presidential election on Nov. 5. If that’s you, casting your vote early — if your state allows it — could provide a sense of control and help you avoid any day-of delays or stress.

To do this month:

Eat: Chili — October is National Chili Meat Month, and while the spicy dish may not agree with everyone (especially those prone to heartburn or indigestion), there is some research that this hearty dish has some health benefits thanks to the chili peppers it contains. At the risk of offending chili purists out there, loading up on extra veggies (like tomatoes) and beans (for protein) are healthy moves to consider, as is using leaner meat such as turkey (or keeping it strictly vegetarian).

Get: COVID tests — The federal government just resumed its program offering each U.S. household four at-home COVID test kits free of charge. Even if you feel fine now, it’s good to have some on hand for your next sick day — or when you’re heading out for those family get-togethers this holiday season.

Visit: A pumpkin patch — Fresh air, long walks (especially if you get lost in one of those corn mazes) and hefty gourds that can double as kettlebells in a pinch … what’s not to love?