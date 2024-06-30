Yours for £875,000: Britain’s biggest teapot collection (and a four-bedroom house)

At the entrance to the Teapot Island museum there is a gold plaque. It reads: “Entry to the Teapot Island Tardis, where you will be tempted, tantalised and teased by over 3,000 terrific teapots.”

It gets weirder from there.

Through the door, there is a rabbit warren of corridors lit with strip lighting and lined with, at last count, around 8,500 novelty teapots which cost some £250,000 (the sign is out of date and the collection has since expanded).

The wonderfully eccentric mini-museum, in Yardley, Kent, is a tribute to the one thing Brits can all agree on: the sanctity of a cup of tea. And what’s more, it could all be yours – complete with a café and four-bedroom house — for just £875,000 (teapot collection included, subject to negotiation).

But, perhaps surprisingly, given our national penchant for a brew, owners Sue and Keith Blazye are yet to find a buyer more than two years after putting the museum on the market. The couple put the lack of interest down to the fact the site is on its own tiny island and so is at increased risk of flooding, rather than prospective bidders being put off by their teapot fanaticism.

The collection at Teapot Island features 8,500 teapots - JULIAN SIMMONDS

“We’re both getting old and we want to retire,” says Keith. “My dream would be that someone buys it as it is and runs it exactly as it is. But we’ll never stop looking for teapots. If we find something rare, we’d buy it and keep it ourselves or sell it on, because we know the value of some teapots is out of this world. There are antique ones out there worth £60 or £70,000 pounds.”

As you might imagine, on Teapot Island, it is tea time all the time – the owners take theirs strong with milk and no sugar. Entry to the museum is £3, or £2 for concessions, and for years it held the Guinness World Record for the largest single teapot collection. At one point, they even employed an on-site teapot designer named Gary. But in 2011 the Blazyes were usurped by “some bloke from China,” in the words of the couple’s son, Luke.

It all began when Sue was gifted a novelty teapot by her grandmother in the early 1980s – a terracotta clay teapot painted with flowers – and then another by her aunt. She says she has never had the collection valued, so has no idea what it is worth, nor which individual teapot is most expensive (although her favourite, an ornate white teapot depicting two cupids lounging on clouds, was bought by the couple for £35 but is worth £600).

The couple are now wanting to sell the museum and their collection with plans to retire - JULIAN SIMMONDS

The couple moved to Teapot Island in 2003 from London, where they ran a garage. It is both their home and family business; Sue’s enthusiasm soon spread to her husband and son, who was tipped to take over. Disaster struck in 2013, when the banks of the River Medway burst and the business suffered catastrophic flooding – the damage cost £200,000 and took three months to repair. It hasn’t been plain sailing since.

Sadly, Luke’s wife has fallen ill and he can no longer take on the family business full-time, which has pushed the Blazyes to sell. “As much as I want to retire, I’ll be sad to leave,” says Keith. “We’ve met thousands and thousands of people.” And they have collected thousands and thousands of teapots.

Today, the range is dizzying. There are ceramics based on Daleks, Bart Simpson, Greek mythology, Tony Blair, Ringo Starr, Princess Diana, Guy Fawkes and the Kama Sutra. There is a non-descript metal teapot that was directly damaged by a bomb that exploded in a garden in Bexley, London, during the Blitz. They have been collected over a two-decade period, sourced from vintage shops, charity shops, and a now-defunct members club called “Totally Teapots.”

Some have been donated, including teapots that were left to the Blazyes in people’s wills. If a prospective buyer wanted to take on the collection, Sue and Keith would be willing to part ways with it. If not, it will come with them wherever they go next (let’s hope there is plenty of attic space).

The museum has ceramics based on Daleks, Bart Simpson, Greek mythology, Tony Blair, Ringo Starr, Princess Diana, Guy Fawkes and the Kama Sutra - JULIAN SIMMONDS

The quirkiness of it all has attracted a number of celebrity visitors, including Victoria Wood, Timothy Spall and Bradley Walsh. The Blazyes’ career highlight was a surprise royal visit from the King and Queen (then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall) in 2014.

The Queen purchased an animal-themed teapot, Blazye says, recalling how the late monarch pronounced she had decided on “a camel for Camilla.”

Across the country, however, the use of teapots is declining. There are no office tea trolleys left, and “afternoon tea” has become a meal you treat yourself to at a luxury hotel. Most of the 100 million cups of tea drunk by Britons daily are made individually, in mugs.

“It’s a British icon in a way, so it’s a shame,” says food historian Dr Annie Gray of the humble teapot. “You see teapots appear in satires, in portraits of families. They became a thing through which women could show identity, as you inherited your furniture.

“Now we drink tea throughout the day and it’s no longer a sociable habit – people work longer hours,” says Gray, and don’t automatically stop for tea at 4pm.

In 2014, the King and Queen (then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall), visited the museum - JULIAN SIMMONDS

Until now, at least, for as long as there has been tea, there have been novelty teapots. “You get political messages on teapots and loads of designs. The novelty teapot has a really long history… and a lot of the reason they survived is because they’re really impractical,” says Gray.

Looking at some of the museum’s artefacts, I’d be inclined to agree – try pouring your afternoon brew out of a ceramic walrus or a bust of William Hague. Still, the collection proves universally popular with visitors, Keith claims.

“Even those who come in and say, ‘I don’t want to look at teapots,’ come out and say they can’t believe how much they enjoyed what they’ve seen,” he says.

Clearly, not everybody is actually impressed – in 2011, the museum featured in the book “Crap Days Out.”

Perhaps that’s fair, if you don’t like tea. But it is also the very best of what it means to be British: charmingly eccentric and totally potty.