Zappos Cyber Monday shoe deals include Crocs, Skechers, Asics and more — save up to 70%

Big brands like Hoka, Clarks and Hey Dude are on major markdown right this minute thanks to Zappos Cyber Monday deals.

With holiday parties on the horizon, you'll have no shortage of opportunities to bust out (and show off) a new pair of shoes — whether supremely fancy or simply functional. While Black Friday may have ended yesterday, you still have another shot to score a new pair of shoes for way less. The Zappos Cyber Monday sale is here and already stocked with delightful deals that'll have you head-over-heels (ahem) with joy.



Seeking out a fresh pair of sneakers? Need trusty winter boots to get you through the snow and slush? The Zappos Cyber Monday sale has you covered, and then some. We're talking stylish waterproof kicks beloved by big names like Meghan Markle and podiatrist-recommended picks to boot — all at super discounts.



No matter what type of shoe you're after, you can scoop up a pair right now for way less — and cross some names off your holiday shopping list. Check out our fave discounted styles from Zappos' Cyber Monday sale below, and remember to act fast! Certain styles and colors are already selling out, so there's no telling if these deals will last all weekend.



Zappos Crocs Classic Clogs $30 $50 Save $20 If comfy cool is your jam, this is the shoe for you. Beloved by chefs, medical workers and kids alike, Crocs are lightweight, easy to clean, quick-drying and water-friendly. The price depends on the color and size you choose, but you can't go wrong with this neutral off-white option at 40% off. $30 at Zappos

Zappos Hoka Bondi 8 Sneakers $132 $165 Save $33 Meet one of Hoka's most popular styles — the Bondis have even made our list of the best Hoka shoes for walking. Yahoo Commerce Editor Saundra Latham packed them for a cruise during which she walked over 15,000 steps a day. "They're ultra-cushioned, with a flexible upper that's almost sock-like, so it molds to my foot," she said. These sporty, foamy kicks weigh less than 9 ounces, so take them on your next trip. Certain colors and sizes are 20% off right now, the lowest they've been in 30 days. $132 at Zappos

Zappos Asics Gel-Venture 9 Sneakers $60 $80 Save $20 Available in regular and wide widths, they have a durable rubber outsole that helps with traction on slippery floors or hikes. The ultra-cushioned kicks provide excellent shock absorption, which NYC-based podiatrist Polina Zaydenberg, M.D., appreciates. "The rocker bottom helps with propulsion," she says. $60 at Zappos

Zappos Skechers Summits Hands Free Slip-Ins $54 $73 Save $19 These Skechers get high marks for comfort. Simply slip on and go — no lacing them up. Tons of shoppers give the shoe a five-star rating. "I bought them on a Friday, and Saturday morning left for two weeks to Europe, wearing my brand new Sketchers Slip-ins for the first time. No break-in time," shared one five-star reviewer. "They were a breeze to use going through TSA screening — easy off and on. I wore them for eight of the next 12 days, walking all over Budapest and Vienna in complete comfort. I will be buying another pair soon in a different color." $54 at Zappos

Zappos Clarks Ashland Bubble Shoes $47 $85 Save $38 These flats boast extra cushioning and a small platform heel (hence the bubble in the name). Says Dr. Zaydenberg: "They’re excellent for people with peripheral vascular disease and different toe deformities." Grab a pair in black, brown or navy blue. $47 at Zappos

Zappos Sperry Torrent Chelsea Boots $68 $90 Save $22 These sleek black Sperry's prove rain boots don't have to be unattractive. This stylish Chelsea numbers will keep you well-insulated during rain showers, slushy messes and whatever else comes your way. Snag the black or olive styles while they're 25% off. $68 at Zappos

Zappos Crocs Classic Lined Clogs $30 $60 Save $30 These puppies feature all of the comfort and easy slip-on construction of classic Crocs with a faux fur lining to keep your feet cozy and warm this winter. "I have psoriatic arthritis in my feet and couldn't find a shoe that didn't hurt my feet... until I tried Crocs!" raved a reviewer. "I'm on my feet at work 10 hours a day, and my feet do not hurt at all." $30 at Zappos

Need a trusty way to clean all your new kicks? Check out these clever little sole sponges:

Amazon SneakErasers Instant Sole and Sneaker Cleaner, 10-Pack $12 These little doodads are dual-sided: the white side scrubs away the filth, while the orange side wipes away any leftover marks, leaving you with spotless kicks. A gentle rub is all you need for maximum cleaning power. And if the sponges begin to dry while you’re buffing, simply add a bit of water to reactivate them. Before you know it, you’ll be glowing up, whether you’re running errands or jogging around the neighborhood. "Sneakers look like new!" echoed a footloose fan. "I hate getting scuffs/dirt from normal city wear and tear, and although my shoes are well-loved, they don't look like it! I used them on my Vans and Converse — so satisfying to erase all the grind! I find these are more effective than spray cleaners or magic erasers; you can tell they are made specifically for shoes and shoe materials." $12 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.