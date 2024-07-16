Zara McDermott breaks silence over Graziano Di Prima's Strictly exit and gross misconduct claims

Zara McDermott has spoken out amid Graziano Di Prima's departure from Strictly. The Italian dancer and choreographer was axed from the BBC show over claims of "gross misconduct" and said he "deeply regrets" the events that led to his departure.

Graziano's exit came after reports of unspecified allegations made by those working on the show who had witnessed his rehearsals with Zara, with whom he was paired for the 2023 series.

Graziano Di Prima and Zara McDermott were paired together for the 2023 series (Instagram)

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the former Love Island star said she fear of "public backlash" prevented her from opening up about her experience in the training room with Graziano.

"I felt it was right that I post something regarding the recent media reports," penned the 27-year-old.

"Strictly is one of the most magical shows on TV and one that I dreamt of being on since I was a little girl. When I was invited to be a contestant on the show it really was a childhood dream come true. I fully understood the level of commitment and hard work that Strictly was going to be and I dedicated everything to it. I am a resilient person and I was fully prepared to put in whatever it took.

Graziano and his wife Giada Lini with Zara and her boyfriend Sam Thompson (Instagram)

"And so much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamt of. The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with."

Zara went on to describe videos filmed during her training session as "distressing to watch". The media personality continued: "However, my experience inside the training room was very different. Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch.

Zara has spoken out about her experience on the show (Guy Levy)

"I have wrestled with the fear of opening up – I was scared about public backlash. I was scared about my future. I was scared of victim shaming. But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I’ve gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show," continued Zara.

"The culture within our society makes it difficult for people to speak up, especially in a world where social media opinions and voices are so loud. This is something I’ve seen through working with countless women on my documentaries. I would like to thank the BBC & BBC Studios for their swift action and incredibly high level of support, as well as everyone who has reached out to me – it really truly means a lot. Love, always Zara."

Graziano said he 'deeply regrets' the events that led to his departure (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

You may also like

Zara's post follows Graziano's statement regarding his departure. "I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly," he penned on Instagram. "My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.

"While respecting the BBC HR process, I acknowledge it’s only right for the sake of the show that I step away. I am saddened that I wasn’t allowed to offer a quote to the online news stories, and I take on board the sensitivity of the situation."

He went on: "There's more to this story that I am unable to discuss at this time, but I am committed to being strong for my family and friends. I wish the Strictly family nothing but success in the future."