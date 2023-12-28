Zara Tindall comes to Princess Kate's rescue ahead of family Christmas gathering

Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall at Ascot (Getty)

It’s no surprise that Prince William and Princess Kate have a great relationship with Mike and Zara Tindall. The two families always appear to have a great time when they are in each other’s company, but on Christmas Day it became evident how special their bond truly is when Zara appeared to come to Kate’s rescue.

For the royal family’s Christmas morning church outing at St. Mary Magdalene's Church in Sandringham, Kate dazzled crowds in a royal blue head-to-toe look.

Whilst the mother-of-three debuted a stunning bespoke Alexander McQueen coat, which she also owns in dark green, she opted to accessorise with other pieces she already owned, such as her Emmy London blue suede clutch and her Gianvito Rossy navy suede boots – however, when it came to her stunning headpiece, the Princess turned to Prince William’s cousin for help.

The Princess of Wales appeared to be wearing a bespoke Juliette Millinery 'Bow and Arrow' cocktail hat owned by Zara Tindall (Getty)

It seems that Kate, who owns countless headpieces in a variety of colours, borrowed Monday’s creation from Zara.

Princess Anne’s daughter had previously worn the ‘Bow and Arrow’ cocktail hat by Juliette Millinery back in 2019, to attend the Cheltenham races. At the time, the designer posted a photo of Zara in which she wrote: “Zara Tindall looking beautiful in teal and navy on Day 1 of @cheltenhamraces. Wearing bespoke #juliettemillinery ‘Bow and Arrow’ cocktail hat teamed with @guinealondon coat.”

Zara first wore the cocktail hat back in 2019 at the Cheltenham races (Getty)

On Monday, the designer took to her social media account to praise the mother-of-two once again for wearing one of her creations.

“Zara Tindall looked beautiful yesterday attending the Christmas Day church at Sandringham. Wearing a bespoke gold headband, teamed with @lauragreenlondon coat. Styling @anniemiallstyling,” she wrote.

Kate looked stunning on Christmas Day (Getty)

Juliette didn’t dedicate a post to Kate’s piece, making it evident that the creation had been designed for Zara in 2019, and Kate simply borrowed it for the day.