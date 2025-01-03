Zara Tindall: I’d love to compete in another Olympics

Mike and Zara Tindall are ambassadors for the racehorse auction in Australia, Magic Millions - Media-Mode/SplashNews

Zara Tindall has revealed that she would love to compete in another Olympic Games.

The King’s niece, who won a silver medal at London 2012 in the team equestrian event, has not ruled out Brisbane 2032.

However, she recognises that there are many variables, including having a good horse who is injury free and staying consistently at the top.

“I’d love to run another Olympics,” she said. “But I’m very lucky even if I don’t – I got to ride at my home Olympics.”

Zara, 43, and her husband, Mike Tindall, 46, arrived in Australia this week for the annual ten-day Magic Millions horse racing event on the Gold Coast.

The couple were pictured warmly embracing the Duchess of Sussex’s friend, Delfina Blaquier, who is also an ambassador of the event, as well as her husband, Argentinian polo player Nacho Figueras, a good friend of Prince Harry.

Prince Harry, right, and Meghan Markle pose for a photograph with Argentine polo player Ignacio Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier - Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Mrs Tindall has been patron of Magic Millions since 2012 and will next week show off her skills on the polo field while her husband provides his own brand of “insightful and humorous commentary” from the sidelines.

Mr Tindall is seemingly more excited about the new “twilight meeting” which will this year include karaoke.

“You won’t be able to get the mic off him,” his wife told the Australian Financial Review Magazine.

Mr Tindall agreed: “The go-tos are Boom! Shake the Room by DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince,” he said. “Then there’s Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice. But I think, you know, it’s time for Bon Jovi.”

Zara Tindall competes during the Olympic Games in 2012 - Alex Livesey/Getty

His suggestion that they do a duet – Shallow by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – was swiftly rebuffed.

Mrs Tindall inherited her love of racing from her mother, the Princess Royal, and her grandmother, Elizabeth II, with whom she and Mike often watched the racing on television.

“Racing was a big part of her life and she absolutely loved the breeding side of it as well,” she said of the late Queen.

“She had a big book of names that she had registered and when a foal was born, she’d go through all the names and pick one out, which gave her hours of delight.

“With my mum and my grandmother, the equestrian side is a huge sort of connection between us. It was a special passion that they passed down.”

Zara Tindall will show off her skills on the polo field at Magic Millions, while her husband offers commentary from the sidelines - Media-Mode/SplashNews

Magic Millions is a thoroughbred auction house that has become best known for its ten day carnival and raceday in early January that coincides with its flagship yearling sale.

“I have a big passion for racing, and being involved and getting more women involved in the racing industry was a great initiative for me to get behind,” Mrs Tindall said.

“It’s an amazing success story, an initiative which has brought a light to women in racing, but also ownership in racing.

“Along with the love of the horse and being able to watch the horse grow and go to the races, there’s all those other things that ladies like – the fashion, the connection with your friends, going out and meeting other people.”