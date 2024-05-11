Zara Tindall rocks double denim in skinny jeans as she cosies up to husband Mike

Zara Tindall has been hard at work competing in the Badminton Horse Trials this week, but on Friday the royal enjoyed some much-deserved down time with her husband Mike.

Zara, 42, let her hair down as she attended the Fairfax and Favour Black Eye Gin reception.

She rocked casual chic in an oversized denim shirt by ba&sh and skinny jeans, accessorizing her look with white slip-on adidas trainers and sunglasses by Australian designer Sito Shades.

Mike and Zara Tindall attended the Fairfax and Favour Black Eye Gin reception (Shutterstock)

Princess Anne's daughter was joined by her husband of 13 years, Mike, who has been supporting Zara throughout the horse trials. Her father Captain Mark Phillips was also spotted at the equestrian event, which takes place over five days.

Zara has been competing at the Badminton Horse Trials (Shutterstock)

Zara's horse trial looks

On day one of the trials, Zara was seen during the first horse inspection running alongside her horse Class Affair in casual attire.

She wore a pair of bright white skinny jeans which had a cinched waistline, with a white T-shirt that had a rounded neckline. She also wore a stunning navy pinstripe single-breasted blazer with the sleeves rolled to the elbow, the 'Battista' style from Veronica Beard.

To tie in with her relaxed look, Zara swapped her heeled boots for a pair of trainers – the 'Boston' pair from Fairfax & Favor with green stripes down the side.

Zara was in her element taking part on day one of the event (Getty)

Her most stylish look yet

Earlier this month, the sportswoman also attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show where she was reunited with her uncle, King Charles, who has made a soft return to public-facing duties. The pair were pictured warmly hugging and kissing each other on the cheek.

Zara looked especially chic that day, wearing a checked combo made up of a single-breasted jacket, the 'Jordan Wool Oversized Blazer in Charcoal Navy Black Check' from Cefinn, and the matching 'Terence' wide-leg trousers. She accessorized with a black quilted crossbody bag, the 'Lottie' bag from royal-approved Aspinal of London.

Zara looked stunning at the Royal Windsor Horse Show wearing a grey suit

Like her mother, Zara is an accomplished equestrian and gained a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics, which was presented to her by Princess Anne.

She and husband Mike live on Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire with their three children – daughters Mia and Lena, aged ten and five, and son Lucas, three.