Zara Tindall twins with Mike in head-to-toe Barbie pink

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend day 3 'St Patrick's Thursday' of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 16, 2023 in Cheltenham, England. (Getty)

Everyone knows that Zara Tindall and her husband, former England rugby player husband Mike are one fabulous couple. They do so much together and always look so happy and in love.

We were delighted to see pictures of the duo on Friday afternoon, actually twinning in matching outfits during a golf tournament. The pair donned pink T-shirts as they giggled for a snap, which Mike shared to his Instagram account. The father-of-three wrote: "I finally convinced Zara to stop practising her putting and have a photo with me!!

Fans loved the Barbie and Ken moment, and rushed to the comment section to give their seal of approval. One follower wrote: "Absolutely love you two!" another added: "Pink never looked better, I tell ya’!" and a third quipped: "Lovely photo of a lovely couple! Have a great day Zara & Mike."

You may also like

We love Zara's style combo - skinny jeans and trainers, teamed with minimal jewellery; apart from her Rolex watch. Mike dared to match his T-shirt with pink trousers and we are very impressed with his bravery!

Mike and Zara's romance

Mike and Zara are one of the most beloved royal couples. The pair reportedly crossed paths during the 2003 Rugby World Cup, where the rugby star was set to play, while the equestrian was on a gap year with friends. The couple met at the Manly Wharf bar in Sydney, with the duo immediately hitting it off.

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall at the Cheltenham Racecourse earlier this year (Getty)

Mike appeared on I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here in 2022 and spoke briefly about his relationship with his camp. He said: "I was at the World Cup, she was out watching. I got dropped from the semi-final," he said. "I was [expletive] off and so I went for a beer with another guy who got dropped and a guy who was over [in Sydney].They'd met her before and they introduced us and then got chatting from there."

Mike and Zara always have fun (Getty)

Mike also spilled the beans about their first date. He also said on the show: "First actual date, just went out for lunch locally. And ended up being quite a boozy one. Then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed. It was a good start."

Zara and Mike married in 2011 (Getty Images)

The couple went on to tie the knot at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh in July 2011, and the ceremony was attended by senior members of the royal family including the late Queen and the late Prince Philip, Prince William and Prince Harry.

The couple have three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas.

Family goals right there!