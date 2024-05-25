Zara Tindall's sweet bond with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice in photos

A split image of Zara, Beatrice and Eugenie and Zara and Beatrice

Zara Tindall has an incredibly close bond with her cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Over the years, the royal trio have attended countless events together, from their annual Easter Mattins service to behind-the-scenes moments, as well as exciting trips to Royal Ascot.

Zara stepped out to support Eugenie at her Anti Slavery Collective Winter Gala in November (Dave Benett)

It's not only the royal calendar that binds the trio but also their personal ventures. Who can forget when the York sisters stepped out to watch Zara compete in the London Olympics in 2012? Not to mention last year when the equestrian attended Eugenie's winter gala for her organisation, The Anit-Slavery Collective.

If one thing is for sure, it's that the glamorous women are always elated to see each other at any get-together, so we have collated their best moments together for your enjoyment!

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie supporting Zara alongside Prince Harry at the 2012 Olympics (Pascal Le Segretain)

Keep scrolling to see some of Zara's sweetest moments with her royal cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie…

1/5

A photo of Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall

A behind-the-scenes moment

One moment that delighted royal fans was in 2022, when Princess Eugenie shared a sweet photo montage in honour of Beatrice's 34th birthday - and cousin Zara made an appearance!

The behind-the-scenes moment saw the women looking incredibly glamorous whilst relaxing in the sunshine. Eugenie captured the sweet moment meanwhile, Beatrice and Zara leaned in pouting for the candid snap.

2/5

The glamorous cousins were dressed to the nines for day two of Cheltenham

Arm-in-arm

In March, Zara and Eugenie looked closer than ever when they were arm-in-arm on day two of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.

Zara looked incredibly chic in a navy blue suit with a maroon shirt and matching fascinator. Beatrice was the definition of royal glamour opting for a white coat and trilby hat.

3/5

The group shared a laugh on day three of the Cheltenham Festival

Double dates

The following day, Zara and Eugenie were pictured in fits of laughter during day three of the Cheltenham Festival, this time alongside their adoring husbands Mike Tindall and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.



4/5

Zara was beaming alongside her children and Princess Beatrice

A family affair

In 2023, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo were pictured alongside the Tindalls and their eldest children, daughters Mia, Nine, and Lena, four, as they entered the annual Easter Mattins service at Windsor Castle.

The group were beaming in the sunshine and even had the Wales family in tow!

5/5

Zara and Eugenie greeted each other with a kiss at Royal Ascot in 2017

Kisses at Ascot

Beatrice and Zara shared a kiss when they attended Royal Ascot in 2017. Throughout the day, the cousins were seen chatting in the sunshine alongside Princess Kate, Prince William and Zara's royal mother, Princess Anne.

