Zendaya aces fashion in sporty mini skirt and optic-yellow tennis ball shoes

US actress Zendaya poses during a photocall for the release of the movie 'Challengers' directed by Luca Guadagnino on April 8, 2024 in Rome.

If Wimbledon was judged on sartorial talent, Zendaya would be the No. 1 seed.

The American actress continued her winning style streak in Rome on Monday as the press tour for her new movie, 'Challengers' hit Italy.

From her glittering tennis-court dress from Loewe to her tennis-ball green suit, Zendaya's stylist Law Roach is missing no details as the fashion duo take over red carpets across the globe.

Kicking off the week, the Disney star debuted yet another jaw-dropping look worthy of Centre Court attention. Her look consisted of a custom Loewe tennis dress, complete with a deep plunging neckline and kitsch pleated skirt, embellished with all-over sparkles.

The element that declared 'Game, Set, Match' on Zendaya's outfit, however? Her white tennis-ball heels affixed with real, optic yellow tennis balls on the stem of the heel.

"The movies Zendaya has been in have been amplified by her amazing styling during her press tour, Dune & Challengers," noted a fan on Law's Instagram post, which gave a behind-the-scenes look at the actress' stunning look.

"It's giving she IS the tournament," added another fan, while a third wrote: "Spectacular styling every time! My jaw is on the FLOOR."

So what's all the tennis-themed fuss about, you ask? Luca Guadagnino's 'Challengers' follows the life of fictional tennis prodigy-turned-coach Tashi Duncan (played by Zendaya), who gets embroiled in a sport-fuelled love triangle with two tennis champions (Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist).

Law, Zendaya's stylist, hasn't shied away from channelling Tashi through Zendaya in the scene-stealing series of looks created for her tour-drobe.

"It's about introducing this new character to the world," Law said in a video published on Vogue.

In what will be their 13th year of collaborating together, the fashion duo filmed a 'Get Ready with Me' video with Vogue ahead of the Australian premiere of 'Challengers'.

"All the things I learned about fashion, I learned through [Law]. I'm your brightest pupil," said Zendaya.

Addressing her choice to switch up her usual raven locks and get blonde, buttery highlights for spring, Zendaya told Vogue that she and Law wanted to try something fresh and different for this tour.

"That’s why I dyed my hair. Just so it felt like a different press tour. A little reset," she said.