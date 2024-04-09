Zendaya is a high-fashion bride in see-through floral embellished dress and XL veil

Getty Images

Let's not beat around the bush, securing a Vogue cover is a big deal. But scoring two covers of the esteemed fashion bible *simultaneously*? Practically unheard of. Unless of course, you're Zendaya.

The actress has been revealed as the May cover star of both American Vogue and British Vogue – obvs strategically timed given May is Met Ball month with Zendaya co-chairing this year's event, themed "The Garden of Time". And we're not just talking one photoshoot shared across the publications. Nope, Z stars in two separate stories, shot for the American edition by Annie Leibovitz and lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in the UK.

Styled by her longtime collaborator Law Roach in both shoots, trust us when we say there are so. many. looks. But undoubtedly our fave is the over-the-top, full-of-drama romantic aesthetic of the Vogue images. In contrast to the sports-luxe, androgynous vibe of the British Vogue looks. And none more so than *that* bridal 'fit.

This is Zendaya we're talking about, so she was never going to wear a standard wedding dress. Instead, she's put a high-fashion naked twist on a traditional bridal look in a topless dress featuring a satin high-rise figure-hugging skirt with a see-through bib overlay embellished with white 3D flowers.

The same sheer floral-embellished fabric has been fashioned into a voluminous, flowing veil, structured to look like the flowers that adorn it are blowing wildly in the wind around Zendaya. An oversized diamond corsage worn on her wrist, alongside a statement diamond choker necklace completes the look.

The floral theme is a continuation from the magazine's cover where Zendaya wears an oversized red rose as a dress while lying in a hedge for a literal but stunning take on the corsage trend. We are obsessed, as are her fans who took to the comment section to write,

And dropped while she's in the middle of a serious style streak on the Challengers press tour? We are not worthy.

