Advertisement
DEAL ALERT:

Lululemon just added a ton of new styles to their little-known WMTM page

Shop winter jackets, belt bags, leggings & more at some can't-miss prices.

Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jennifer Lopez: The Best Dressed Celebs at Paris Couture Week SS24

Lauren Ramsay
·2 min read
Paris Couture Week SS24 - best dressed guests
Paris Couture Week SS24 - best dressed guests

Paris Couture Week is back for 2024 and we couldn't be more excited.

Granted, the Haute Couture runways bring fashion at its finest - mesmerising displays of wondrous designs and manufacturing at the highest level. But the celebrities who sit on the prestigious front rows equally step up their sartorial game and bring a feast for the eyes.

You may also like

It's hard to forget the avant-garde dress code of the VIPs last year - notably, Kylie Jenner's prosthetic lion head sat atop a slinky black maxi dress and Doja Cat (who arguably had the most impressive set of looks for the week) who stepped out at Schiaparelli adorned in 30,000 red Swarovski crystals in homage of his show based on Dante Aligheiri’s book Inferno.

Schiaparelli once again opened the week with a bang. Daniel Roseberry's SS24 week of shows on Monday drew in a crowd that included Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya and her Euphoria co-star sidekick Hunter Schafer - talk about starting as we mean to go on.

Our question is, can any celebrity top the front row drama of SS23? See below the best dressed guests of Couture Week (so far)...

Zendaya

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 22: Zendaya attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Zendaya (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis)

Zendaya stunned in a fitted black bodysuit with a satin maxi skirt featuring statement draping from the back. She paired the look with fishnet knee-high tights and black court heels.

Jennifer Lopez

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 22: Jennifer Lopez attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis)

It's giving mob wife couture... JLo stepped out at Schiaparelli wearing a dramatic oversized white ruffled jacket paired with black leggings and gold glasses.

Hunter Schafer

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 22: Hunter Schafer attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Hunter Schafer (Jacopo Raule)

Hunter oozed feminine glamour in a plunge-neck asymmetrical gown with a gold statement choker necklace and Schiaparelli's signature toe heels.

Sabrina Elba

Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Sabrina Dhowre Elba (Jacopo Raule)

Victoria Beckham told us that cropped trousers are going to be 2024's most elegant trouser trend, and it looks like she was right. Sabrina looked effortlessly chic in a white two piece featuring cropped white trousers and a matching cape.

Sabina Jakubowicz

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 22: Sabina Jakubowicz attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Sabina Jakubowicz (Jacopo Raule)

Model Sabina wore a fitted red maxi gown with flattering ruching and a haute hood.