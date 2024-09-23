Zendaya just sported two over-the-top ensembles for a night out in NYC

Zendaya attends the "Challengers" UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on April 10, 2024 in London, England (Getty)

As we all know, two striking ensembles in one night is wholeheartedly better than one, and by the looks of last night's NYC escapades, Zendaya knows that fact all too well.

Stepping out last night in effortless style, the silver screen queen made sure to turn heads while out and about on official it-girl business.

Zendaya wore look 17 from Burberry's SS25 RTW collection (Gotham)

For her first look of the evening, Zendaya called on her go-to stylist Law Roach to secure her a head-to-toe Burberry look hot off the brand’s recent SS25 RTW runway during LFW.

The elegant ensemble consisted of a decadent white cropped jacket with oversized Burberry motif buttons fixing the off-centre opening together. She paired her transitional season overcoat with a sheer black maxi skirt, complete with a thigh-high slit and matching accenting buttons.

As for her shoe choice, the Dune actress chose a pair of sleek strappy heels which wrapped around her ankles before being tied in a perfect bow up her calf.

The Euphoria actress is a known lover of a sleek wet hairstyle look (Gotham)

Ensuring all eyes were on her catwalk ensemble, Zendaya slicked her long brunette locks into a wet-style look and combed back to let her impeccable glowing face card catch the evening light.

Zendaya kept her glam the same for her second outfit change (Getty)

Just hours after she was seen on the city streets in her Burberry ensemble, Queen Z quickly changed into a festive season-approved forest green bubble mini dress from Louis Vuitton. The bouncy bubble hem option also features matching puffed sleeves and a wide elasticated off-the-shoulder neckline.

She styled the voluminous mini with a set of plain black pointed-toe heels, allowing the LV lust-have to do all the heavy lifting.

Her black pumps were the icing on the outfit cake (Getty)

If you’re a fashion fan like us, you’ll know just how on-trend bubble hems are right now. H! Fashion's Tania Leslau describes the silhouette as “The fashion equivalent of a party popper - loud, playful, and a little bit extra. They're the sartorial embodiment of "I’m here to have fun, and I don’t care if you judge." - making Zendaya's ultra-cute option the perfect style for the festive season ahead.

If you’ve ever been in a situation where you can’t decide what to wear on a night out, why not take a leaf out of Zendaya’s sartorial style book and wear both? After all, there’s nothing more fashionable than that…