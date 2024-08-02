Zendaya Just Wore The Shoe Trend Everyone's Obsessed With Right Now

Zendaya has landed in Paris for the 2024 Olympics, and seems to be continuing her Challengers-inspired tennis-core streak with her wardrobe, while injecting it with hints of Parisian cool.

The actor was seen out in the City of Light yesterday looking effortlessly stylish in a skintight white halter-neck top and asymmetrical maxi skirt. The top, which she wore with no bra in the summer heat, was cropped, revealing a sliver of Zendaya’s stomach. The skirt, meanwhile, was a flowy boho piece composed of layers of fabric arranged over one another like a deconstructed scarf, in thick stripes of olive and powder green.

The Euphoria star matched her top with a pair of pretty white Mary Jane flats that seem to be from the Row – ticking off one of the biggest shoe trends of the season – while on her shoulder she carried a classic brown monogram Louis Vuitton Pochette bag.

Zendaya accessorised her day look with layers of gold jewellery, including small huggies, two dangly necklaces, a watch, a bangle, and some rings. She also had her hair slicked back into a chic bun for the outing.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home actor was photographed leaving the luxurious Hôtel de Crillon in the morning before presumably heading to see some of the Olympic events (tennis, perhaps?).

She is among the many notable personalities and movie stars in Paris for the Games. Others who have been spotted include Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, as well as Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, who performed at the opening ceremony on July 26.

