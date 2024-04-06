Zendaya rocks a wedding dress for latest 'Challengers' premiere

If Zendaya is booked to star in a movie, you know it's about to be a must-watch: whether it's Dune or Spider-Man, she's a veritable force in the entertainment world. And, of course, each new blockbuster ushers in a new style era for the screen queen.

Working with her stylist - sorry, image architect - Iris Law, the starlet crafts a unique sartorial world for each promo tour, making fashion gold in the process. For Dune: Part Two, Zendaya went full sci-fi mode in some jaw-dropping looks including a molten silver and perspex vintage Mugler bodysuit, a regal gold brocade crop top and voluminous skirt (custom LV, natch) and a plunging nude leather jumpsuit.

Now that Zendaya is currently busy publicising tennis love triangle drama Challengers, her latest looks are pulling inspo from the court. So far, this has included a sparkling green Loewe dress with a major thigh-split, which featured the silhouette of an athlete poised with tennis racket and ball.

Now, at the Paris Challengers premiere, Zendaya is showing off her tennis whites - in a totally unexpected way. Specifically, the icon showed up to the red carpet in another custom Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquière look which, at first glance, seems to resemble a wedding dress.

Marc Piasecki

With a strapless, satin bodice and a floaty semi-sheer skirt, featuring a major train, the look certainly looks bridal chic!



Marc Piasecki - Getty Images

However, with the addition of a statement, criss-cross leather belt, the gown was given a sporty-chic twist.

We've said it before, we'll say it again, Zendaya never misses!



