Zendaya's latest hairstyle is perfect for cool-girl brides

Zendaya attends the UK Premiere of "Challengers" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on April 10, 2024 in London, England (Dave Benett)

For the modern bride seeking a blend of contemporary style and effortless cool, Zendaya has just graced you with a striking bit of hair-spo.

For the London premiere of her new film, Challengers, Zendaya wore an intricately woven braid. The hairstyle, adorned with a sleek white bow, perfectly encapsulates a modern bridal aesthetic. It's an up-do that commands attention without sacrificing sophistication; as fitting for a walk down the aisle as it is for a red carpet event.

The thought that ‘traditional’ hairstyles are the only option for wedding days is steadily becoming a thing of the past. Whether it's for a civil ceremony at home or a glamorous wedding abroad, the 2024 bride is no longer boxed into the confines of conventionality. A wedding hairstyle should be an extension of the bride's personality and style—a testament to her uniqueness.

Zendaya attended the UK premiere of Challengers at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square (Ian West - PA Images)

A braid, accented by a bow, could be just as at home on the courts of a prestigious country club as at a red carpet event. Luxury brand strategist Alexandra Carello who recently released a collection of hair bows for Marzoline explains, "I believe in ‘big bow energy’ and when you are wearing the right bow you feel decorated and beautiful." For brides looking for inspiration, this hairstyle is a lesson in balancing elegance with edginess.

So far Zendaya's wardrobe for the Challengers press tour has been nothing short of spectacular (much like her hair choices.) Each ensemble serves up an ace, channelling the classic vibe of Wimbledon and turning the historic racquet sport into high fashion. Her themed looks are coded in the spirit of iconic tournaments, with plenty of crisp Wimbledon whites.

Zendaya has been donning plenty of big day-inspo during the press tour for her new tennis-inspired film (Kristy Sparow)

The carefully curated looks, crafted by Zendaya’s go-to stylist Law Roach, doesn't just complement her role in her tennis-inspired film; they also showcase the timeless appeal of the preppy tennis aesthetic.