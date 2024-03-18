Zendaya's tennis spectator 'fit is a masterclass in modern preppy cool

Tom Holland and Zendaya made for a stylish pair in the crowd (Getty)

Even when she is not technically part of the 'main event', Zendaya manages to divert attention with her first-rate 'fits.

After all the sci-fi splendour of the actress' Dune: Part Two tourdrobe, hats off to her long-time stylist Law Roach by the way, she dialled down the drama for a low-key tennis date with boyfriend Tom Holland.

The A-list couple looked characteristically chic at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California on Sunday as they watched the action from the side lines.

Zendaya posed alongside Iga Swiatek after the Polish player's win (Getty)

Leaning into the tennis aesthetic, Zendaya went for an ensemble that wouldn't have looked out of place on the court.

The 27-year-old, who took some time to chat with Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek after her defeat of Greece's Maria Sakkari in the women's singles final, sported a cream zip-up sweatshirt.

The actress opted for a pleated mini skirt for the occasion (Getty)

Infused with a certain luxe, sporty charm, the piece featured the tell-tale initials "LV", indicating that it was a Louis Vuitton design.

The actress layered her knit over a simple white round-neck tee, but the jewel in the crown was her inverted box pleat off-white mini skirt.

Crisp and elegant, it had an unmistakably preppy feel, aligning perfectly with the trend's SS24 resurgence.

Micro-length pleats stood out at Miu Miu and this has now trickled down to the high street (check out Zara's new-in section).

Ever fashion-forward, clearly Zendaya is all over it, and we can't wait to see what she and Roach collectively come up with now that her new flick Challengers (tennis-themed, you will be pleased to hear) is getting its time in the spotlight.