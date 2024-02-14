Zenday's Latest Outfit Hasn't Even Been On The Runway Yet

Dave Benett

When in London, do as Londoners might, says Zendaya with her latest look. Continuing her global crusade to promote Dune: Part Two, the multi-hyphenate 27-year-old has opted for a plum coloured suit that offers up a conceptual take on a classic button-up suit.

Mike Marsland

It makes sense that she should choose a tailoring look for her daytime promo in the capital as it remains unrivalled in its reputation for being the globe's finest purveyor of suiting. Think Savile Row tailors, but also the countless other designers that focus their work on really great tailoring. This look, however, also explores another narrative proving that London fashion will always push the needle to arrive at more intriguing, sometimes altogether more conceptual takes.

By Roksanda, the aubergine suit has a two-tier drop silhouette plays to the idea that she's wearing layered jackets to add to that alternative, dystopian-inspired look that's informing Zendaya's contemporary wardrobe to feel particularly refreshing. And so fresh is it that the look serves as a preview to the Serbian London-based designer's collection set to be revealed this Saturday during London Fashion Week. As Law Roach, Zendaya's stylist, wrote on Instagram: 'People love to stay straight off the runway, but what about before the runway?'

The best accessories for Zendaya to pair with the suit? Simply her Dune costars and a extra-long plaited ponytail trailing down her back.

FIND OUT MORE ON ELLE COLLECTIVE

Dave Benett

Zendaya is far from the first celebrity to fall for Roksanda's designs. She is as much a favourite of the Princess of Wales as she is of Beyoncé, who opened her tour in London wearing a conceptual cobalt gown last summer by the designer. Women in the spotlight have an appreciation of her understanding of how women want to be dressed, while exploring an alternative look to silhouette and a vibrant colour palette that pushes boundaries while never feeling costumey or outré for outré's sake.

Story continues

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

You Might Also Like