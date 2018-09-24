Zinedine Zidane Is Reportedly In Talks For A Shock Move To The MLS

From Esquire

It’s been an tough few days for Jose Mourinho, following a draw with Wolves with yet another war of words with Paul Pogba, but he may finally have reason to celebrate.

Zinedine Zidane, who has long been touted as Mourinho’s inevitable replacement at Old Trafford, is reportedly in talks to take over at David Beckham’s new Major League Soccer team, Internacional Club de Futbol Miami (or Inter Miami, for short).

Photo credit: Pascal Le Segretain - Getty Images More

The World Cup-winning Frenchman didn’t seem keen to jump back into management following his Champions League win with Real Madrid, but recent rumours suggested he had already drawn up a wish list of players for the United hierarchy.

And now The Mirror reports that Zidane could be tempted by a move to America, in time for Inter Miami's MLS debut in 2020. Beckham’s former teammate Gary Neville, who famously flopped in his single managerial season at Valencia, has also been touted.

It's said that Beckham is exploring the possibility of signing either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, who would be 35 and 33 respectively by the time his team's first season rolled around.



Of course, this all means that Manchester United may move quickly to try and secure his signature, sealing Jose Mourinho's fate.

Paul Pogba, who was at fault for Wolves’ goal over the weekend, attacked his tactical set-up after the game, and it’s thought that the Old Trafford board are growing tired of his mediocre performance and erratic behaviour.

('You Might Also Like',)