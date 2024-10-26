Zoopla reveals the UK's most common (and quirkiest) street names

Station Road, Church Street and High Street are among the most common street names in the UK.

With approximately 800,000 streets in the UK, researchers at online property portal Zoopla analysed Ordnance Survey (OS) data to discover the most popular.

High Street topped the list with over 2,000 occurrences, while The Green (938) and Main Street (821) also featured in the top 10. Nearly one in three street names only appear once in the UK.

Out of the 100 most popular streets in the UK, 30 were found to have royal connections, including Queen Street and Victorian Road.



Meanwhile, some of the least common and 'quirkiest' names include Tumbling Dice Mews, Wuffle Gardens, Hoverfly Close, and Zorbit Mews. Bumble Hole Lane also made the list, named after a short railway that opened outside of Birmingham in 1878.

'Street names have a powerful influence on the desirability of a property, as they often convey a sense of what the area offers or the lifestyle associated with living there,' says Kesha Foss-Smith, regional director at John D Wood & Co. 'Names like "The Green," "Mill Lane," or "Church Lane" evoke images of idyllic, tranquil settings or proximity to desirable amenities like open spaces and historical landmarks, making these properties particularly appealing to buyers.

'For instance, a street name that suggests a location close to schools, like "School Lane," can attract families looking for convenience and a sense of community.'



Take a look at the full findings below...



Top 10 most common street names in the UK

High Street (2,086 occurrences) Station Road (1,939) Church Street (1,408) Church Lane (1,328) Church Road (1,074) Mill Lane (1,032) The Green (948) Main Street (821) Green Lane (805) School Lane (803)

Top 10 least common and quirkiest street names in the UK

Bumble Hole Lane (Worcestershire)

Cock-A-Dobby (Bracknell)

Crotch Crescent (Oxford)

Hoverfly Close (Gosport) San Francisco Walk (East Suffolk) Shaggs Meadow (New Forest)

Tumbling Dice Mews (Dartford) Wuffle Gardens (Nuneaton & Bedworth) Ynysmaerdy Terrace (Rhondda Cynon Taf)

Zorbit Mews (Tameside)

Daniel Copley, consumer expert at Zoopla, adds: 'The name of the street you are moving to might not be the first thing you think about when entering into the home buying process, but it’s certainly something that should be considered.

'Some street names might put off future buyers, particularly if it has an unsavoury connotation. That being said, a street name that is unusual might help avoid confusion when having post delivered or directing others to your property.'

