Zoo's 'cherished' tapir, Timmy, put to sleep

Timmy the tapir was put to sleep to stop his suffering, said staff at Reaseheath Mini Zoo [Reaseheath College]

A zoo's Brazilian tapir, who was put to sleep due to long-term health issues, was a "cherished" part of the zoo, staff said.

Timmy suffered from worsening arthritis in his joints and untreatable cataracts that affected his eyesight, said Reaseheath Mini Zoo, based near Nantwich, Cheshire.

In a post on Facebook, they said they would "treasure our fond memories" of the animal.

Dozens of people have left tributes on the social media site with students at Reaseheath College, where the zoo was based, saying he was an "inspiration".

Staff said, despite dedicated care from vets and adaptations to his home, Timmy's condition kept getting worse and a decision was made to stop his suffering.

The tapir joined the zoo in 2007 "delighting staff, students and visitors alike", said the post.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved friend, Timmy, a Brazilian Tapir, here at Reaseheath Mini Zoo," they added.

"We will always treasure our fond memories of Timmy and are deeply grateful to the staff, students, and visitors who have cared for and spent time with him over the years."

The zoo asked people to share memories or photos of Timmy collected over the years to "remember the joy" he brought.

Among the comments on the Facebook post, Dan Sparkes-Lee wrote that he "always loved a good belly scratch" and would be missed.

While Maisie Burley said Timmy inspired "many budding animal keepers".

Follow BBC Stoke & Staffordshire on BBC Sounds, Facebook, X and Instagram.

More on this story

Related internet links