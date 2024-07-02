15 Airbnb cottages that are straight out of a fairy-tale

When the summer months arrive, there's nothing better than escaping the daily grind to an idyllic Airbnb cottage for a staycation in the UK.

Whether you're looking to visit the Cotswolds, Norfolk or Monmouthshire, we think you'll agree that our pick of the best Airbnb cottages are straight out of a fairy-tale. Ideal if you like to get away from it all in the country or by the coast, our selection of the loveliest cottages on Airbnb consists of the quaint, cosy and charming.

Some of these rentals could easily be mistaken for a house from Hansel and Gretel, while others are contemporary, luxurious and offer all the essentials required for a modern mini-break.

If your idea of an idyllic holiday home is one with characterful timber beams, a rustic fireplace and a glorious cottage garden (complete with wisteria gracing the walls of the cottage, of course), you've come to the right place as we've rounded up the most adorable Airbnb cottages you can rent around the UK.

These wonderful cottages in England and Wales can be found in the likes of Hampshire, Kent, Northamptonshire and Cheshire. Browse 15 of the best Airbnb cottages to book in 2024.

Devon - Best Airbnb cottages

Could this be the cutest cottage on Airbnb? With its traditional thatched roof, walled rose garden, original wood-beamed walls, vintage copper bath and crackling log fire Moorland View Cottage offers the romantic English country getaway of dreams. It's located in North Bovey, one of the UK's prettiest and best preserved villages, with Dartmoor's many romantic riverside, woodland and hilltop walks right the doorstep.

Sleeps: 4

Price per night: From £299

SEE INSIDE

Courtesy Airbnb

Surrey - Best Airbnb cottages

With its atmospheric fireplace, snuggly seating, books and warm lighting, this Airbnb cottage's sitting room is a dream. It's not the only place that will make you swoon either, as the cute bolthole has a gorgeous bedroom and dining area, as well as a bathroom that could have its own Instagram account. Surrounded by pretty woodland and fields, Plum Cottage also has a fabulous outdoor space. A local pub serves up great food and the Surrey towns of Haslemere, Petworth and Midhurst are nearby.

Sleeps: 2

Price per night: From £295

SEE INSIDE

Airbnb

Sussex - Best Airbnb cottages

You can't get much more idyllic than The Granary, a one-bedroom thatched cottage nestled in 50 acres of rolling countryside in a quiet East Sussex valley. It's cosy as can be inside, but guests also have access to the luxurious facilities of the surrounding Coes Farm, with its swimming pool, hot tub, games room, tennis court and beautifully manicured grounds.

Sleeps: 2

Price per night: From £166

SEE INSIDE

Courtesy Airbnb

Gloucestershire - Best Airbnb cottages

This 17th-century, Grade-II Listed cottage is located in the idyllic Cotswolds village of Barton-on-the-Heath. It's seriously cute, featuring a farmhouse-style kitchen complete with Aga, a spacious living room, traditional wood burner and bedrooms with country views. Cosy up in front of the fire with friends when there's a chill in the air, or make the most of alfresco dining in the garden when it's warmer.

Sleeps: 6

Price per night: From £203

SEE INSIDE

Courtesy Airbnb

Hampshire - Best Airbnb cottages

This unique cottage was once the dairy for the farmhouse and is set in the historic village of Mapledurwell, with its popular Gamekeepers pub, village pond and church. The one-bedroom Airbnb cottage has everything you need for a comfortable stay: a spacious, open-plan living area, bedroom with modern ensuite shower room and all the kitchen essentials for cooking up a storm.

Sleeps: 2

Price per night: From £87

SEE INSIDE

Airbnb

Dorset - Best Airbnb cottages

For a cute coastal cottage with views, head for the back terrace of this Airbnb on the Dorset island of Portland, where Chesil Beach sunsets await. Inside, you can expect white walls, original stone floors, wooden beam ceilings and intriguing furnishings that add pops of colour. The historic house dates back to the 18th century and features surprising highlights, such as the sauna and private patio overlooking the beach.

Sleeps: 2

Price per night: From £130

SEE INSIDE

Airbnb

Suffolk - Best Airbnb cottages

Built from soft Suffolk red brick to house wool workers in 1835, this Airbnb cottage is stunning inside and out. It has seasoned wood floors and exposed beam ceilings, as well as all the luxuries required for a rural escape. Set in the historic village of Lavenham, the house has spacious bedrooms, a large kitchen with an island and lovely touches, including a window seat and en-suite rooms.

Sleeps: 4

Price per night: From £125

SEE INSIDE

Airbnb

Berkshire - Best Airbnb cottages

This cottage in the small village of Cheapside, just a mile from Ascot, sits within the host's private garden. It's as adorable inside as it appears from the outside, and is an open-plan studio room with a sitting area, kitchenette, bedroom and en-suite. Perfect for a romantic break, the Old School House is a fantastic little hideaway, offering everything you need for your stay.

Sleeps: 2

Price per night: From £91

SEE INSIDE

Airbnb

Gloucestershire - Best Airbnb cottages

With countless tea shops, pubs and restaurants in the neighbouring villages, the Cotswold town of Moreton-in-Marsh is a lovely spot to check into an Airbnb cottage. Keeper's Lodge is an Arts and Crafts era cottage set on a private estate and boasting traditional country interiors. There's an open fireplace, cosy bedrooms and a snuggly sitting room to enjoy after long walks.

Sleeps: 4

Price per night: From £113

SEE INSIDE

Airbnb

Northamptonshire - Best Airbnb cottages

This luxurious sanctuary in the village of Clipston comes with stupendous views and elegant interiors to match. Set in 14 acres of rolling countryside, the cottage contains original art, custom-made furniture and fun gadgets. You'll love the contemporary kitchen, dressing table with a view and Insta-worthy soaking tub.

Sleeps: 4

Price per night: From £153

SEE INSIDE

Airbnb

Kent - Best Airbnb cottages

A splendid place to unwind in the North Downs, Hazel Tree Cottage allows you to relax, walk and explore from its fantastic location in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB). Set in the village of Hastingleigh, there are footpaths on the doorstep, a large, south-facing garden and plenty of charm inside, too. You'll find a wealth of original features and a stylish mix of contemporary and vintage furniture that's been upcycled by the host.

Sleeps: 4

Price per night: From £156

SEE INSIDE

Airbnb

Monmouthshire - Best Airbnb cottages

This Airbnb cottage in Wales offers mesmerising views over Monmouth, the Wye Valley and beyond. Wern Farm Cottage is a light, airy and welcoming space, with characterful oak beams, French doors opening out to a sunny terrace and Egyptian cotton bed linen. It's an excellent base for walking and cycling, with the nearby Wye Valley and Brecon Beacons providing excellent trails.

Sleeps: 4

Price per night: From £126

SEE INSIDE



Airbnb

Snowdonia - Best Airbnb cottages

This Airbnb cottage in Wales offers more than just a holiday. It's a total digital detox surrounded by the glorious Snowdonia National Park. There's no Wifi, landline or TV: just books, card games, and spectacular mountain views to help you disconnect to reconnect. It sleeps up to six people in four country-chic bedrooms, and there's also a stunning kitchen and dining area with traditional oak beams that looks straight out of a fairy-tale.

Sleeps: 6

Price per night: From £315

SEE INSIDE

Airbnb

Surrey - Best Airbnb cottages

This charming 16th-century barn conversion, set on a picturesque farm in Surrey, is just a 40-minute drive from London. You'll see plenty of local wildlife, and can walk through beautiful woodland around the farm, or over to Ockham Common and Wisley Common. The interiors are simple and comfortable, with oak beam detailing and a luxe roll-top bath.

Sleeps: 4

Price: From £88

SEE INSIDE

Airbnb

Plowden - Best Airbnb cottages

Another off-grid cabin with no Wifi, Warren Bothy has no road access, no neighbours (except sheep) and offers total privacy. Inside, it's cosy and warm, with a large log burner and plenty of local firewood to keep you going during your stay. The bedroom features a traditional stone wall, with beams strung with fairy lights to create a relaxing atmosphere. Previous guests have rated the scenic views and friendly hosts.

Sleeps: 2

Price per night: From £122

SEE INSIDE

Airbnb

You Might Also Like