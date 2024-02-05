The 10 best beauty looks at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Some of our favourite artists shined this Sunday on the 66th Grammy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles, with a number of notable hair and make-up looks worthy of music’s biggest night. Featuring deep russet and fire-truck engine shades, red was a trending hair and lip colour at the ceremony, along with make-up details like modern smoky eyes, dewy skin, and glossy lips.

Here, see some of the best beauty looks we’re bookmarking from the 2024 Grammys. And, for all the moments you might have missed, head over here.

Olivia Rodrigo

Sometimes classic make-up makes the best statement, as evidenced by Olivia Rodrigo’s elegant red ombré lip and bold – while simple – liner look.

ROBYN BECK - Getty Images

Victoria Monét

Singer-songwriter Victoria Monét’s ’90s-inspired up-do and face-framing tendrils— styled by Davontae Washington using Wella Professionals—made an elegant statement on the Grammys red carpet. Her bronzed make-up look was crafted by celebrity artist Alexander Echeverri using MAC Cosmetics.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Dua Lipa

With dark crimson waves and effortless smoky metallic liner, Dua Lipa is giving us plenty of beauty inspiration for the season.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Kylie Minogue

It’s hard to go wrong with a classic red lip, especially when it matches a stunning gown like Kylie Minogue’s.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

The height! The volume! Miley Cyrus’s super-teased curls brought the best kind of drama to the Grammys red carpet. In contrast, she kept her make-up fairly simple, with chiseled cheekbones, a nude lip, and a subtle cat-eye flick by artist James Kaliardos.

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Coco Jones

We’re loving Coco Jones’ half-up hair and radiant glow, which expertly complements her shimmery, deep-V gown.

Lester Cohen - Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Another star that got the red lip memo at this year’s awards, Taylor Swift stunned with sideswept waves accented by an undone French braid.

Matt Winkelmeyer - Getty Images

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey’s oversize hair bow added an extra romantic touch to her monochromatic outfit.

Matt Winkelmeyer - Getty Images

Ayra Starr

Singer Ayra Starr’s vibrant, petal-pink blush is a standout, especially paired with sleek hair and a center part.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Janelle Monaé

We’re obsessed with Janelle Monaé’s sculpted eye and laid pixie cut.

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

