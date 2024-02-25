The 10 best dressed from the 2024 SAG Awards

Getty Images

The 2024 SAG Awards took place in Los Angeles last night, and it was one of our favourite red carpets of awards season so far. We saw Greta Lee in The Row, Brie Larson in a fun Atelier Versace two-piece and Maddie Ziegler in one of Lee McQueen's most memorable collections.

There were more than a few actresses who chose not to play it safe, while we also saw some classic and refined eveningwear, and there was, of course, plenty of absolutely breathtaking couture jewellery on display.

Here, we round up our 10 favourite red-carpet moments from the 2024 SAG Awards. See more from awards season here.

Greta Lee in The Row

Greta Lee never puts a foot wrong, and her SAG Awards look was one of her best ever. The Past Lives star proved that The Row is so much more than a daywear brand in a textured ice blue gown by the house with black opera gloves.

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Bel Powley in Chanel

We love Bel Powley's feminine take on fashion, making this ballerina-inspired tulle ballgown the perfect choice for her big night.

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Carey Mulligan in Armani Privé

Carey Mulligan continued her excellent streak of dressing this award season in a beautiful satin Champagne-hued gown by Armani Privé.

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Emma Stone was another star to choose an icy blue gown for the evening. She wore a bespoke design by Louis Vuitton which featured a halter neckline, lace detail and a train.

Leon Bennett/GA - Getty Images

Brie Larson in Atelier Versace

We love Brie Larson's Barbie moment. The actress wore a dramatic top and skirt by Atelier Versace for this year's SAG Awards in a pink hue.

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri in Luar

Ayo Edebiri has proven herself to be one of the most exciting names to watch on the red carpet – and her latest choice, a gingham gown by Luar, was one of our favourites yet.

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Maddie Ziegler in Alexander McQueen

Maddie Ziegler had a beautiful vintage moment on the red carpet. The actress wore a dress from Lee McQueen's 2003 collection 'Irere', which features some of his most memorable designs.

Story continues

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Storm Reid in Balmain

Storm Reid looked impossibly chic in an embellished black gown by Balmain, which was covered in floral details.

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki in Armani Privé

Elizabeth Debicki chose a backless dress with plenty of sparkle from Armani Privé for her turn on the red carpet.

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Jessica Chastain in Armani Privé

Jessica Chastain proved that a black dress is never boring when it is covered in beautiful lace and fitted to perfection. Her gown was custom, by Armani.

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

You Might Also Like