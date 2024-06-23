The 10 Best dressed guests at Vogue World Paris 2024

If you cast your mind back to 2023 you will remember that 'Vogue World: London' was an unforgettable spectacle, our personal highlight was a pregnant Sienna Miller flaunting her baby bump in Schiaparelli... But brace yourself, because this year’s Parisian edition takes place in the most iconic fashion city in the world.

"If Vogue World: New York was a street fair, and Vogue World: London was a glamorous night at the theatre supporting arts and cultural organisations, Paris will be like an opening ceremony," explained Anna Wintour at a press conference back in February. "It celebrates 100 years of fashion and sport, as well as this extraordinary city," continued the Vogue global editorial director and Condé Nast chief content officer.

This year Vogue World was created in collaboration with youth athletic academies across France, pairing different sports – cycling, gymnastics, tennis, fencing, and break dancing, among others. The show spotlights French designers, both contemporary and historic, and features fashion houses that traditionally present their collections in Paris. Additionally numerous live performances take place, and 2024 includes appearances by Bad Bunny and Aya Nakamura.

While of course we are excited about the festivities, it's the red carpet that really captures our attention year on year. Scroll on to see the best dressed from Vogue World: Paris 2024...

Vogue World: Paris 2024 - Best Dressed:

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne stunned in a pale pink corset dress by the latest guest designer for Jean Paul Gaultier couture, Simone Rocha. It boasted a sculpted bodice that accentuated her figure with flowing, ribbon-like details extending from the waist. She completed the look with a silk sailor hat and ballet flats, adding a whimsical touch to the avant-garde ensemble.

Ashley Park

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park dazzled in a metallic creation by Rahul Mishra. The dress featured dramatic, wing-like embellishments that radiated from the bodice, creating a striking, futuristic silhouette. The deep V-neckline and asymmetric hemline added an edgy elegance, while the shimmering fabric made her a standout on the carpet.

Sabine Getty

Society belle Sabine Getty opted for understated elegance in a dark green gown. The floor-length dress features a simple, streamlined silhouette with long sleeves and a high neckline. She accessorised with oversized yellow-tinted glasses and a small black handbag, exuding a trés chic, modern aesthetic.

Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova kept it utilitarian in a crisp Wimbledon-white jumpsuit. The tailored outfit features wide-leg pants and a belted waist, giving it a sophisticated, streamlined look. The tennis player paired it with pointed-toe heels and a small white handbag, exuding effortless elegance and confidence.

Margherita Missoni

Margherita Missoni channeled bohemian elegance in a black gown. The dress featured a lace-up bodice and flowing skirt with pleated panels, adding texture and depth to the look. She completed the ensemble with arm cuffs and delicate earrings, exuding her signature ethereal charm.

Roxie Nafousi

Manifesting guru and H Fashion cover girl Roxie Nafousi exuded timeless elegance in a black gown. The strapless dress featured a mermaid silhouette, while her wide-brimmed hat added a touch of vintage glamour, perfectly complementing the dress's classic design.

Mia Regan

Gen Z fashion icon Mia Regan opted for a bold, avant-garde look in a gown that boased asymmetrical, sculptural elements with a lace bodice and strategically placed cutouts. A dramatic shoulder piece and intricate beading at the waist added to the outfit's unique, high-fashion appeal.

Selma Blair

Selma Blair dazzled in a black sequinned mini. The dress features a checkered, semi-sheer overlay with long sleeves and a high neckline. She paired it with black tights, ankle boots, and a small black clutch, completing the sophisticated yet edgy ensemble.

Princess Olympia of Greece

The Greek royal made a statement in a sleek black, high-neck, long-sleeved dress cinched at the waist with a wide leather belt. She accessorised with strappy black heels and minimal jewelry, letting the simplicity and sophistication of the dress take center stage.

Emma Chamberlain

Social media star Emma Chamberlain turned heads in a daring wine-red leather dress. The floor-length gown featured a cut-out design and bandeau-style top, showcasing her trademark edgy fashion sense. She paired the bold burgundy look with sleek hair and lashings of attitude.