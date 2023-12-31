The 10 best-dressed women of 2023

Getty Images

What a year for celebrity fashion it has been. Not only have we had some incredible press tour wardrobes to contend with and more than a few memorable red-carpet moments, but those on the stage have really stepped it up too – and let's not forget about the rise of 'quiet luxury' or the many off-duty A-list moments that have inspired our wardrobes.

From Margot Robbie's Barbie tour to Beyoncé's incredible stage costumes and Gwyneth Paltrow's courtroom style, there has been much to enjoy when it came to celebrity fashion over the past 12 months.

Below, in no particular order, we round up our 10 best-dressed women of 2023.

1/ Margot Robbie

Never has there been quite such commitment to a press tour. This summer, as Barbiemania spread, Margot Robbie – the star of Greta Gerwig's movie – and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, perfectly executed a series of perfectly executed red-carpet looks, all of which were directly inspired by Barbies of the past.

Of course, it is not unusual for celebrities to pay tribute to the project that they're promoting when it comes to red-carpet dressing – see Halle Bailey's ocean-inspired Little Mermaid outfits as a prime example, or Jenna Ortega's goth glam Wednesday looks – but nothing could quite prepare us for the joyful parade of doll-inspired dressing that came.

From pink Valentino polka dots and playful gingham Prada ensembles to some seriously desirable vintage Chanel, Robbie and Mukamal set a new standard for press-tour dressing, and we'll likely see the impact of that for some time to come.

2/ Beyoncé

If Margot Robbie set the bar high for red-carpet dressing, Beyoncé took the 'tourdrobe' to another level. This year, the singer headed on her much-anticipated Renaissance tour, which saw her perform 57 shows around the world in an ever-rotating wardrobe of high-octane, custom-made looks.

Some highlights included a Balenciaga ballgown that was embroidered with 8,000 crystal rhinestones, a Valentino pink leotard with matching thigh-high boots, an expertly crafted Iris van Herpen ensemble (which required 12 people in the atelier to work on for a total of over 700 hours), and a Loewe catsuit with the brand's signature trompe l’oeil hands motif.

The star wore custom looks from pretty much every major fashion house, while she also supported plenty of up-and-coming designers.

As tour wardrobes go, there's never been anything quite like it.

3/ Jennifer Lawrence

2023 was the year of 'quiet luxury', and nobody embodied that better than Jennifer Lawrence, walking the streets of New York City in head-to-toe The Row.

The actress – who has always been admired for her red-carpet style – got lots of attention this year for her effortlessly cool off-duty fashion, which was a great example of why high-quality, understated pieces are what we should all be investing in.

Lawrence's wardrobe consisted of cotton white sundresses, tailored two-pieces, chic linen trousers, crisp white tees and plenty of great minimal handbags. It was low-key, it was effortless and it's the best example of 'quiet luxury' you can find.

4/ Michelle Yeoh

If you cast your mind back to awards season, you'll remember that this was Michelle Yeoh's year. The actress – who took home various accolades, including Leading Actress at the Oscars – pulled out all the stops for the many award ceremonies she attended, and executed a number of looks to perfection.

One of our favourites was for the SAG Awards, where Yeoh chose a statement dress from Schiaparelli, which featured a dramatic fringed detail down the front. She wore shimmering navy peplum sequins by Armani for the Golden Globes, a bright fuchsia Carolina Herrera cape for the Critics' Choice Awards, and a floating feathered gown by Dior for the Academy Awards.

5/ Gwyneth Paltrow

Perhaps one of the most unexpected pop-culture moments of the year was Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash trial. The Hollywood actress and businesswoman – who was found not to be at fault for an accident that she was involved in back in 2016 – made headlines for her quippy remarks, but also her impeccably polished court wardrobe.

Over the days in the courtroom, Paltrow wore a number of looks that quickly became the biggest advert for 'stealth wealth' or 'quiet luxury'. She wore buttoned-up cashmere cardigans, grey wool suiting, chunky-soled boots and statement eyewear from the likes of The Row, Prada and Loro Piana, all which came at eye-watering prices but were low-key and understated.

Due to the slightly comical nature of the trial – which is now to be the subject of its very own television show – Paltrow's 'courtrobe' became perfect internet fodder and couldn't have been executed better.

6/ Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie's style captured the world's attention when she got married this spring. The media personality – who tied the knot with music producer Elliott Grainge in the South of France this April – made headlines for her exquisite bridal style, which consisted of three custom Chanel couture gowns, nailing that 'old-money aesthetic' which she has since become the poster child for.

Richie's resulting popularity for her refined fashion sense on social media was yet another example of how fashion is moving away from obvious labels and flashy designer goods. The star has been praised for her elegant and ladylike style, which she displayed in a big way, sitting on the front rows of Prada, Chanel and Proenza Schouler during fashion month.

7/ Greta Lee

This was a breakout year for Greta Lee when it came to her wardrobe. The actress – who stars in The Morning Show and Past Lives – became one of the most exciting faces to watch on the red carpet in 2023, consistently pushing the boundaries and showcasing the most interesting and unexpected looks.

We have seen Lee in plenty of Prada, Bottega Veneta and Ferragamo but the star most often wears Loewe, a brand that she now works with for all her major red-carpet moments, and it's a partnership that is incredibly well suited.

Some Loewe highlights include the white draped dress that she wore to the Oscars' after-party, the off-the-shoulder red satin gown she wore to the Academy Museum Gala this month, and the black dress with an exaggerated round neckline she was seen in for the CFDA Awards in November.

Always willing to take risks, and truly the best advert for Loewe, we can't wait to see what Lee wears this upcoming awards season.

8/ Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has grown up in the public eye, but this year we really saw her style grow up. The reality star has always been known for bold and eye-catching – often divisive – fashion, but in 2023, she moved towards a more toned-down sense of style (which some even described as a 'makeunder'). And, it suits her.

Whether on the red carpet in custom Maison Margiela at the Academy Awards' afterparty or in a Jean Paul Gaultier dress and cape at the Met Gala, Jenner looked more polished and sophisticated than we'd ever seen her. She took this approach to her front-row and off-duty style too, stepping out in white button-ups, fit-and-flare dresses and floaty romantic frocks.

While she still enjoys a dash of that trademark Kardashian glamour, even Jenner wasn't immune to the 'quiet luxury' movement – and we have enjoyed seeing her move into a new style era.

9/ Rachel Zegler

Another actress who has had an excellent run of red-carpet looks in 2023 is Rachel Zegler, star of West Side Story and the new Hunger Games. The actress – who often works closely with Dior – has delivered time and time again in the style stakes.

Some of Zegler's best looks were on her press tour for Hunger Games, where she took a little inspiration from the film for her outfits. She wore a flame-inspired Alexander McQueen dress (a nod to Jennifer Lawrence in the first film), a gothic black lace Dior gown and a beautiful hooded design by Elie Saab. She has also worn Fendi, Armani and Michael Kors, and looked breathtaking in a corseted gold Vivienne Westwood for the Academy Gala earlier this month.

10/ Sydney Sweeney

A well-dressed person is usually somebody who has a really distinctive personal style, and never strays too far from it. This is exactly why Sydney Sweeney has been one of our favourite stars to watch this year. The actress – who is currently doing the promotion for her new movie Anyone But You – has stuck to the same winning formula throughout, looking like the ultimate bombshell movie star.

We have seen her in a barely-there, sheer Givenchy gown, a form-fitting Balmain red midi dress and plenty of rom com-appropriate sequins and corsets.

Sweeney is the best advert for why we should all tap into what we know suits us best.

