10 best all-inclusive family resorts for Christmas 2024

All-inclusive resorts are great options for families at any time of the year, but they make especially great hotels for Christmas vacations. Any parent knows how much work goes into holiday preparations and planning. At the best all-inclusive resorts for Christmas, someone else does most of the planning and preparing so parents can focus on relaxing and having fun with the family.

All-inclusive resorts already offer long lists of activities, amenities, and dining options, but they make especially great hotels for holiday season getaways because of all the extras. Think dazzling decorations, festive events and foods, and lots of FaceTime with Santa. With all the holiday cheer these resorts offer, it would be hard for anyone to feel grumpy during their Christmas vacation. Here are my picks for the best all-inclusive resorts for Christmas this year.

FIRST TIME TIPS: New to all-inclusive resorts? These are the best ones for newbies

1. Nickelodeon Hotels and Resorts

Locations in the Dominican Republic and Mexico

Nickelodeon Hotels and Resorts

Make your kids' Christmas dreams come true at Nickelodeon Hotels and Resorts Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and Nickelodeon Hotels and Resorts Riviera Maya in Mexico. In addition to the two resorts' year-round character meet-and-greets, family slimings, water park time, and other outsize fun, the Nickelodeon Holiday Extravaganza offers all kinds of seasonal extras from December 1, 2024, to January 14, 2025.

At the Punta Cana resort, the seasonal festivities include a tree lighting ceremony, pineapple decorating, Christmas Eve activities like "snowball" fights and cookie decorating, and Santa's grand arrival on Christmas Day. At the Riviera Maya property, expect holiday-themed character breakfasts, gingerbread decorating and ornament making, the Dreams of Christmas evening show, and a spectacular New Year’s Eve party at the resort's Plaza Orange with live performances, acrobats, and fireworks.

More about Nickelodeon Hotels and Resorts:

2. Beaches Resorts

Locations in Jamaica and Turks and Caicos

Beaches Resorts

If the kiddos can’t imagine a holiday getaway without their scout elves in tow, Beaches Resorts is the place to be this holiday season. The ultra-kid-friendly all-inclusive resorts in Jamaica (at Beaches Negril and Beaches Ocho Rios) and Turks and Caicos (at Beaches Turks and Caicos) are once again partnering with The Lumistella Company to bring back their Elf on the Shelf festivities for a second year, running from November 29, 2024, to January 3, 2025.

Book a butler-level room and bring your elf along for the trip to enjoy "V.I.E." (Very Important Scout Elf) service that includes milk and cookies and mini-marshmallow bubble baths. Activities include weekly over-the-top Sweet Island Soiree holiday parties and "The Elf on the Shelf Santaverse" movie nights under the stars. Scout Elf Central is the on-resort hub for Elf on the Shelf-themed games, activities, and crafts.

More about Beaches Resorts:

3. Club Med Quebec Charlevoix

Québec, Canada

Spend the holidays in a winter wonderland at Club Med Quebec. With all the ingredients for a white Christmas, this all-inclusive resort in Canada's Charlevoix Region offers more than 300 acres of snowy fun, from skiing (lessons included with your stay) and ice skating to dog sledding and a luge track. Special holiday activities add to it all with chef-prepared feasts, holiday-themed shows, meet-and-greets with Santa, and all kinds of vibrant decorations.

Club Med’s stellar kids programming keeps toddlers through teens engaged in an array of winter activities at this all-inclusive resort for Christmas, and your family can gather for culinary experiences with Club Med’s signature French touch (think fondue nights and maple syrup-making classes) and a lineup of evening entertainment. Cozy rooms feature modern design with nods to Quebec's First Nation heritage, with some offering views of the St. Lawrence River.

More about Club Med:

4. Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun

Cancun, Mexico

Holiday season festivities at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun kick off with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. On Christmas Eve, the family can take in a performance of "The Nutcracker" and watch Santa arrive at the resort on a holiday train filled with gifts for children. At the resort’s kids club, young guests can craft traditional seven-point piñatas, then have fun breaking them open together. A New Year’s Eve celebration features music, live performances, and an impressive fireworks display, and a lively pool party with music and dancing ushers in New Year’s Day.

Book a suite with views of the Caribbean Sea from your private balcony for a special holiday getaway. Then enjoy some quality family time at the resort’s beach, nine pools, and oceanfront water park.

More about Cancun resorts:

5. C Lazy U Ranch

Granby, Colorado

A family trip to C Lazy U Ranch is a good idea at any time of the year. But it's even more special to visit this all-inclusive dude ranch resort at Christmas when there's caroling, cookie decorating, night skating on the pond, and a visit from Santa on a horse-drawn sleigh.

C Lazy U Ranch is known for its excellent kids and teens programming. While the kids are enjoying those activities, the grownups can explore the resort's 8,500 acres by horseback (riding is a focus of the resort) or on cross-country skis. At the end of the day, the whole family can cozy up in one of the resort’s luxe cabins – most have stone fireplaces, and they’re adorned with a tabletop Christmas tree for a festive touch during the season. The special holiday programming takes place December 22-27, 2024, and a five-night minimum is required.

More about dude ranches:

6. Grand Velas Los Cabos

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

There’s holiday magic for everyone in the family at Grand Velas Los Cabos. On the activity schedule this Christmas season? Gingerbread decorating, themed shows, and traditional Mexican posadas. Bring your holiday PJs for a fun brunch on Christmas morning, and have your camera ready when Santa arrives at the resort via helicopter. You can arrange for an in-suite Christmas tree that’s either pre-decorated or delivered with ornaments to decorate as a family, and also make arrangements for gift-wrapped toys to be delivered to your suite for the kids on Christmas morning.

All year long, the teen lounge offers a pool table, ping pong, karaoke, gaming pods, and a bar serving non-alcoholic drinks, while the kids club hosts arts and crafts sessions, games, and other fun activities. Parents can treat themselves to a trip to the spa or some time in the adults-only infinity pool.

More about Los Cabos:

7. Mohonk Mountain House

New Paltz, New York

Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, New York

One of the best family resorts in the United States, Mohonk Mountain House embraces its Victorian-era roots during the holiday season. Vintage meets modern day with activities like ice skating, campfires, visits with Santa, holiday musical performances, and 19th-century-style crafts. And with the all-inclusive resort’s setting in New York’s Hudson Valley, a white Christmas is a total possibility.

At Christmastime, your whole family can enjoy productions of "A Christmas Carol," selections from "The Nutcracker Ballet," movie nights, the lighting of the menorah during Hanukkah, and a dazzling outdoor winter lights display. That's in addition to winter activities like snow tubing, ice skating, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing.

More family resorts:

8. Lopesan Costa Bavaro Resort, Spa & Casino

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

This expansive, 1,042-room, all-inclusive resort set on Punta Cana's Bavaro Beach offers sections for families and adults only. There's lots to keep the family busy here, including seven freshwater swimming pools, an on-site water park, water sports and games at the beach, a spa, a bowling alley, and a casino.

Lopesan Costa Bavaro celebrates the holiday season with breakfast with Santa, poolside holiday games, a themed Christmas buffet dinner, and a holiday show in its theater called “Magical Christmas” that includes live music and dancing. You'll trade snow for sand here to spend your holidays in the sun in a pretty scenic spot.

More Dominican Republic vacations:

9. Woodloch Pines Resort

Hawley, Pennsylvania

Woodloch Pines Resort

A perennial family favorite, Woodloch Pines Resort serves as a dreamy all-inclusive resort for Christmas vacation. Outdoor fun includes snow tubing, ice skating, marshmallow roasting, a holiday-themed scavenger hunt, and wagon rides through the resort’s Festival of Lights display (where the kids just might spot Santa).

If you’d rather be cozy indoors at this Poconos Mountains family resort, there’s holiday-themed "bakery wars," games and crafts, family-friendly live entertainment, traditional "reindeer" races, and an indoor pool and splash park. Suites and rooms are done up in woodsy cabin style and often have lake views.

More family-friendly resorts:

10. Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

At Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana, every suite features either a private balcony or swim-out pool, which is perfect for taking full advantage of the all-inclusive resort’s tropical setting. Four pools, an on-site water park, kids and teen clubs, and more than a dozen restaurants and bars offer plenty to do no matter the time of year.

More Caribbean vacations:

But the sunny spot transforms into a winter wonderland during the holiday season, with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony to start off the season and festive decorations throughout the property. Enjoy a special Christmas Eve buffet filled with holiday dishes, then greet Santa on Christmas morning, who arrives at the resort with presents for the little ones. A family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration includes a dinner and party with a special show that lasts until after midnight strikes.

10 best all-inclusive family resorts for Christmas 2024 originally appeared on FamilyVacationist.com.

More from FamilyVacationist:

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY. FamilyVacationist.com and TourScoop.com are owned and operated by Vacationist Media LLC. Using the FamilyVacationist travel recommendation methodology, we review and select family vacation ideas, family vacation spots, all-inclusive family resorts, and classic family vacations for all ages. TourScoop covers guided group tours and tour operators, tour operator reviews, tour itinerary reviews and travel gear recommendations.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: All-inclusive resorts offers families convenience during the holidays