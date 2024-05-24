Want to solidify your love for this Air sign in ink? Here are some ideas to get you started

Getty Gemini Tattoo

Gemini season is officially underway and if you want to solidify your love for this air sign in ink, we've got you covered on the ideas front.

Spanning from May 20 to June 20, Gemini is the third sign of the zodiac in Western astrology. It is symbolized by Castor and Pollux, twin stars that create the head of the Gemini constellation. Those who fall under this Air sign are known to be deep, philosophical thinkers, who are often outgoing, love to chat and are quite adaptable.

The sign is also ruled by the planet Mercury, which makes Geminis skilled communicators — for better or for worse.

Thinking of getting some Gemini-related ink? Check out the 10 best tattoo ideas for Geminis below.

The Word 'Gemini'

Leave no doubt as to your sign with a simply printed word; make it tiny or size up for more impact.

The Gemini Symbol

Minimalists would love this understated tattoo of the twin symbol.

Be a Star

Lucy Hale (born July 14, 1989) paid tribute to her birth sign with this delicate constellation by celeb tattoo artist Dr. Woo.

Incorporate the Planets

Another minimalist option, this tiny tattoo is of Mercury, the planet that rules Gemini.

Get a Matching Tat with a Loved One

You don't actually have to have a twin to get into the Gemini spirit. Tap a loved one and get some matching constellation tattoos like the ones above.

Go Mercurian

Maximalists tap in. For those who like to go big or go home, this tattoo of Mercury should do the trick. Just brace yourself for the long hours at the shop.

Get a Cool Design

Another way to incorporate the twin element of the sign, this tattoo shows the Gemini twins intertwined in a cool design.

Get a Cool Font

Geminis are known to be creative, so this tattoo is a great idea for someone who wants to add a little pizazz to their "Gemini" tattoo.

Make it a Part of Other Tattoos

Got tons of tats already? Your Gemini tattoo can accentuate your existing skin art.

Embrace the Duality

Night and day. Sun and moon. Good and evil. These are some of the descriptors used for the Gemini twins. The above tattoo is a nod to the latter.

Add a Touch of Nature

Versatile and unique, just like Geminis themselves, floral elements add a lovely finishing touch to a Gemini tattoo.

