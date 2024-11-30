10 Christmas train rides guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit

Visiting Christmas markets, seeing your favorite theme park all decked out in holiday style, and baking cookies are all time-honored ways to ring in the holiday season. And if taking a Christmas train ride isn't one of your family's holiday traditions, it should be.

Decked out with twinkling lights and sparkling ornaments, Christmas-themed train rides offer the perfect opportunity to snap a photo with a certain white-bearded, red-suited gentleman – and maybe snack on some wintery confections while you're at it.

The best holiday train rides around the U.S. brim with nostalgia and yuletide cheer, and because they typically last no more than a few hours, they're the perfect length for little merrymakers. If you're in the mood for a magical journey to rival the Hogwarts Express, consider one of these family-favorite, kid-approved Christmas train rides.

SEASON'S GREETINGS: 13 magical Christmas vacations for families

1. Napa Valley Wine Train

Napa, California

Get some face time with the man of the season on Napa Valley Wine Train’s Santa Train Jolly Journeys.

Savoring an elegant meal, sipping fine wine, and watching vineyards roll by from the perch of an antique railcar may sound like an adults-only indulgence, but during the holidays kids can get into the act when the Napa Valley Wine Train transforms into a festive fantasy for all ages. Guests on the Santa Train Jolly Journeys can choose from four train ride experiences: Santa’s Cookie Car, Gourmet Holiday Express, Jingle on the Rails, or the Very Merry Vista Dome.

WINTER WONDERLANDS: 12 best winter vacations in the U.S. for families

Each of these Christmas-themed train rides includes hot cider or cocoa, carolers, and, of course, some time with Santa. When you book the Gourmet Holiday Express, Jingle on the Rails, or the Very Merry Vista Dome, you'll enjoy a three-course meal; on Santa’s Cookie Car, you'll munch on assorted sweets. The Napa Valley Wine Train partners with Expressions of Hope, encouraging passengers to bring small gifts that will be donated to foster youth.

2. Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad

Trego, Wisconsin

Meet Santa and feast on pizza on The Santa Train through Wisconsin’s North Woods.

It's no exaggeration to say that in December, Wisconsin's North Woods look like the inside of a snow globe. This winter wonderland is home to the Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad, where each year, its Santa Train combines meeting Santa with feasting on pizza.

HOMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS: The best hotels for Christmas getaways this year

The jolly two-hour ride runs for approximately 15 miles and includes glimpses of the region’s vast stretches of snow-capped landscape, a photo and visit with Santa, cookies, and a hot beverage. Oh, and a nice cheesy pizza, of course!

3. East Broad Top Railroad

Rockhill Furnace, Pennsylvania

The Christmas in Coal Country train ride includes a visit from Santa.

Constructed in 1872, East Broad Top Railroad is America’s oldest operating narrow gauge railroad, situated in what was once the heart of Pennsylvania's coal country. Each holiday season, the Christmas in Coal Country experience evokes the region’s mining history on a one-hour Christmas train ride (in cozy cars heated by authentic coal stoves) that meanders through the hills, farms, and forests where miners and their families once lived. Snacks and a gift from Santa are icing on the cake.

ESCAPE THE COLD: 13 best indoor water park resorts in the U.S.

4. 1880 Train

Hill City, South Dakota

1880 Train’s Holiday Express is a one-hour holiday train ride with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Sip a cup of hot cocoa and nibble a warm sugar cookie when you hop aboard the 1880 Train's one-hour Holiday Express journey with Santa and Mrs. Claus. These holiday train rides depart from Hill City in the heart of the Black Hills, near some of the state’s biggest attractions, including Custer State Park, Crazy Horse Memorial, and Mount Rushmore National Memorial. Adults may purchase a spiked ticket and enjoy their hot drink enriched with a potent potable served in a keepsake mug.

GREAT OUTDOORS: 13 best national parks for families to visit in winter

5. Skunk Train

Ft. Bragg, California

With treats, games, and songs, Mendocino County’s Christmas train ride is a magical experience.

Mendocino County's old-growth redwood forest, lush tangle of ferns, and velvety moss are on full display for passengers who ride the Skunk Train any time of year. But when you book the magical Christmas Tree Train, departing from Willits Depot, you and your kids can see all that natural beauty decked out in colorful Christmas lights and other whimsical decorations.

HOLIDAYS AT SEA: These 6 cruise lines offer the best themed cruises

You'll enjoy two hours of onboard treats, games, and songs that are as memorable as the sublime scenery. A visit with Santa and Mr. Skunk at his giant redwood tree workshop only adds to the fun.

6. Grand Canyon Railway

Williams, Arizona

The Grand Canyon Railway’s immersive Polar Express Christmas train ride lets kids meet Santa at the “North Pole.”

The Grand Canyon Railway's Polar Express is an immersion in holiday cheer. The Christmas train ride starts at the historic depot in Williams, passing high plains desert and a ponderosa pine forest before heading straight to the "North Pole." Once the holiday train arrives, Santa and his herd of reindeer greet every child. A memento from Santa’s workshop, hot chocolate, sweets, and a reading of the classic children's book The Polar Express keep spirits bright for the entire 90-minute excursion.

7. Wilmington & Western Railroad

Wilmington, Delaware

Both 60-minute and 90-minute holiday train rides are offered by the Wilmington & Western Railroad.

Delaware's Wilmington & Western Railroad offers two very merry Christmas train rides. On the Santa Claus Express, families are encouraged to bring their cameras and capture a moment with the jolly old elf, who meets and greets passengers on this first-generation diesel locomotive. After posing for pictures, guest of all ages may indulge in tasty treats during the 90-minute ride.

WINTER WONDERLANDS: 10 family-friendly winter weekend getaways in the U.S.

An shorter alternative is the 60-minute Holiday Lights Express aboard 100-year-old coaches traversing the Red Clay Valley. The train cars are decked out with thousands of shimmering lights, and many of the houses along the route get in on the action with spectacular home lighting displays.

8. Journey to the North Pole

North Conway and Lincoln, New Hampshire

Christmas train rides in the White Mountains are a two-hour “Journey to the North Pole.”

From downhill skiing to snow biking, New Hampshire's White Mountains are a wonderland of winter adventures for families. And when you hop aboard the Journey to the North Pole, you'll enjoy a two-hour Christmas train ride traversing frosty terrain straight to Santa’s workshop. Nibbles and interactive activities with Santa and his helpers are a sure way to get into the holiday spirit. The annual expedition departs from the towns of North Conway or Lincoln.

FESTIVE FUN: The 10 best all-inclusive family resorts for Christmas

9. New Hope Railroad

New Hope, Pennsylvania

New Hope Railroad’s Christmas train ride offers three classes of service to suit every budget.

Bucks County's gentle hills paint a pretty picture when dusted with a coating of snow. Situated on the banks of the Delaware River, the cute little town of New Hope is home to the New Hope Railroad and its Victorian-style rail station, which is fully decked out with holiday cheer throughout the Christmas season.

LEAVE THE KIDS AT HOME: 10 most romantic getaways in Pennsylvania

To get in on the holiday excitement, hop aboard the railroad's Santa's Steam Train Ride to the "North Pole," a one-hour Christmas train ride filled with roaming musicians, chats with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and assorted holiday goodies. Three classes of service offer a ticket price to suit a variety of budgets.

10. Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley Railroad

Cooperstown, New York

Christmas lights, garland, and ornaments decorate the Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley Railroad during the holiday season.

Cooperstown is best known as the home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, but when the snow starts falling, this family-friendly New York vacation destination gets all dressed up for the holiday season. The Santa Claus Express on the Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley Railroad is jubilantly decorated with Christmas lights, garland, and ornaments, and there's no shortage of holiday music and refreshments either.

NEW YORK STATE OF MIND: 25 best things to do in Buffalo and Niagara Falls

For these festive train rides, parents are encouraged to bring a small token with their child's name written on it, which Santa himself will gift to them. The holiday train ride lasts just over two hours.

10 Christmas train rides guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit originally appeared on FamilyVacationist.com.

More from FamilyVacationist:

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY. FamilyVacationist.com and TourScoop.com are owned and operated by Vacationist Media LLC. Using the FamilyVacationist travel recommendation methodology, we review and select family vacation ideas, family vacation spots, all-inclusive family resorts, and classic family vacations for all ages. TourScoop covers guided group tours and tour operators, tour operator reviews, tour itinerary reviews and travel gear recommendations.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: These 10 Christmas train rides feature visits, photo opps with Santa