10 Items To Buy at Sam’s Club Before They Sell Out This Winter

There’s a winter essential for everyone at Sam’s Club, and none of these items should strain your post-holiday spending either. We were careful to keep costs top of mind when pulling our top winter recommendations to shop at Sam’s Club and made sure that all winter clothing, shoes and accessories we picked are available for under $50. (The snow shovel is the only outlier.)

From warm jackets for the kids to his and hers winter accessories, don’t miss your chance to shop these 10 winter items at Sam’s Club.

Women’s Hat and Scarf Set

Price: $12.81

Sam’s Club members will get warm use out of Lucky Brand women’s hat and scarf sets.

Choose from black and pearl or wine and camel color combinations for the blanket scarf and cuff beanie. Each hat comes festooned with a stylish pom, and the scarf may be worn as a scarf, wrap or shawl, per your personal preference.

Men’s Beanie

Price: $3.81

Sam’s Club members receive $3 off when they buy the Lee Workwear men’s beanie set.

Two soft and warm beanies are included in each set, which comes out to paying less than $2 per beanie. Wear them at work or while hitting the slopes to protect your head from the cold and chill. These one-size-fits-many beanies are available in four colors while supplies last.

Kids’ Hat and Glove Set

Price: $10.98

Don’t forget to shop for a Member’s Mark hat and glove set for the kids. Available in small, medium and large sizes, these knit hats and gloves keep small hands and heads warm from cold winter weather. Pick your preferred color with options that include black, navy, pink and cream.

24-Volt Cordless Snow Shovel

Price: $139.98

Upgrade your manual snow shovel with Snow Joe’s cordless snow shovel.

These cordless snow shovels are equipped to tackle the toughest snow conditions and remove snow from decks, steps, patios and sidewalks. Each is made with an ergonomic design and lightweight enough (less than 12 pounds) to carry around. Once you’re done using the shovel, keep it secure and dry in storage with the included waterproof cover.

Toddler and Girls’ Puffer Jacket

Price: $19.98

Some of the colors and sizes are already starting to sell out on the Member’s Mark puffer jacket for toddlers and girls, so don’t wait long to make your purchase.

At less than $20 each, these jackets are a great value and designed to be wind resistant, with a fleece-lined hood and inside storage pocket. Sizes range from 2T to XL (14/16) in pink, blue, black, navy and silver.

Toddler and Boys’ Puffer Jacket

Price: $19.98

Like the girls’ version of this jacket, the Member’s Mark toddler and boys puffer jacket is a must-buy at Sam’s Club for the price and overall value.

Each wind-resistant jacket features a Sherpa-lined removable hood and an inside storage pocket. Colors are selling out fast with only black, camo, black reflective and green available at the time of writing this piece in boys sizes 2T to XL (14/16).

Men’s Snow Boots

Price: $49.77

Holding a 5.0 rating on the Sam’s Club website, the Eddie Bauer men’s Sequoia snow boots come highly reviewed and affordably priced.

These boots are made with a waterproof shell and come with a rugged grip outsole to ensure you don’t lose your footing on slippery surfaces. Shop brown and black colors in a variety of men’s shoe sizes while these boots are still in stock.

Men’s Snow Jacket

Price: $44.98

The Free Country’s men’s snow jacket is quickly selling out on the Sam’s Club website, so keep it on your radar to buy if you need a new, warm men’s jacket. Available in jet black and dark navy, these jackets come with attached hoods, a quilted interior and are made with softshell fabric to ensure the jacket remains water and wind resistant.

Positive five-star reviews from Sam’s Club shoppers praised the jacket’s price, fit and function for keeping its wearers warm and blocking out the wind.

Women’s Base Layer Top

Price: $14.98

Layer up in style on freezing days with Free Country’s base layer tops.

Each package includes two women’s tops designed to wick away moisture and keep you dry. When we crunch the numbers, this means Sam’s Club members pay about $7.49 per top. Shop women’s sizes S-XXL.

Men’s Base Layer Pants

Price: $14.98

If you live in a cold climate, you know how important it is to keep a few pairs of Free Country’s base layer pants in your dresser.

Available in men’s sizes S-XXL, these pants come in a set of two and feature four-way stretch yarn for a comfortable fit and far infrared reflection to help naturally regulate body temperature.

Editor’s note: Prices and availability are accurate as of Dec. 26, 2024, and are subject to change.

