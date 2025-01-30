10 Magazine Names Karen Binns Global Fashion Director

LONDON — 10 Magazine is pumping up the creativity of its expanding global presence with the appointment of Karen Binns as global fashion director.

A London-based New Yorker, Binns is a familiar face in the London fashion scene. She has worked with a slew of high-profile names including Naomi Campbell, Wizkid, Estelle, Tori Amos and Neneh Cherry, and consulted on brands including Andre Walker, Ashish, Feben, Maharishi, Bianca Saunders and Kanye West, in her three-decade-spanning career.

In addition to her roles as stylist, creative director and consultant, Binns also serves as a colead of the British Fashion Council’s mentoring and talent ID and race subcommittees under the organization’s diversity and inclusion initiative.

In her new role, Binns will bring her creative vision and network of talents to the pages of 10 and 10 Men.

Sophia Neophitou-Apostolou, founder and global editor in chief of 10 Magazine, said Binns’ wealth of experience and deep references bring incredible insight across all styling genres.

“She’s really exceptional at bringing modernity to her work that stretches beyond the zeitgeist while seamlessly tapping into her years of experience, from working with Jean-Michel Basquiat to Wizkid. She’s beloved by the industry far and wide, and what she creates has serious longevity. She continues to be inspirational to multigenerational creatives,” added Neophitou-Apostolou, who received a special recognition award at the Fashion Awards last tear.

“The best way to see fashion in your life is to swim in it, endlessly,” Binns said of her new role.

“I’m so thrilled to be joining the 10 Magazine team and I’m excited to be working closely with the Sophia — that chick — a fashion legend with an incredible legacy. I’m looking forward to creating fashion magic inside the magazine,” she added.

The appointment of Binns came at a time when 10 Magazine is set to debut its German edition in March. The magazine, founded by Sophia Neophitou more than 20 years ago, also runs a Japanese edition, edited by Saori Masuda; a U.S. edition led by Dora Fung and an Australian edition helmed by Alison Veness.

