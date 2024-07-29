10 National Lipstick Day deals we can't stop shopping

Shop National Lipstick Day deals at Ulta Beauty, Sephora, MAC and more.

With the right lipstick there's nothing you can't accomplish. Your perfect shade is sure to make you feel more confident, sophisticated and down-right beautiful and today's the best day for finding your makeup match thanks to incredible National Lipstick Day deals. Today, July 29 is National Lipstick Day and plenty of our favorite beauty brands are celebrating with glamorous discounts. Keep scrolling to shop huge sales at Sephora, Ulta Beauty and Fenty Beauty and save big on cult-favorite brands like Tarte, Urban Decay, Pat McGrath Labs and more.

10 best National Lipstick Day deals

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Crème

Our beauty experts swear by Tarte makeup

$13 at Sephora (Save $13)

Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Hydrating Lip Plumper Gloss

Opt for Bubblegum, Tangerine or Pink Punch colors

$17.40 at Ulta (Save $11.60)

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

This gloss promises to add extra shine

$16.80 at Fenty Beauty (Save $4.20)

Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick

Opt for bold reds or stunning neutrals

$19.50 at Sephora (Save $19.50)

Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Cream Lipstick

Score this long-lasting lipstick for less

$21 at Ulta (Save $14)

MAC M·A·CXIMAL Silky Matte Lipstick

This lipstick is designed to make your lips look visually fuller

$17.50 at MAC (Save $7.50)

Clinique Almost Lipstick

This lightweight lipstick is perfect for everyday wear

$15 at Ulta (Save $10)

Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Shimmer Lip Gloss

This pearly gloss is great for summer

$19.80 at Bobbi Brown (Save $13.20)

Fenty Beauty Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick

Add color and shine to your everyday look

$20.80 at Fenty Beauty (Save $5.20)

Stila Stay All Day Long Wear Liquid Lipstick

This top-rated lipstick is designed to stay put for up to 12 hours

$14.40 at Ulta (Save $9.60)

When is National Lipstick Day?

National Lipstick Day is today, July 29. The makeup-inspired holiday is celebrated annually in late July.

What retailers have National Lipstick Day sales?

Plenty of top-rated beauty brands are offering National Lipstick Day deals. You can shop and save with extremely limited-time deals at the following retailers:

Sephora: Save 50% on select lip products, including formulas from Tarte, Urban Decay and Yves Saint Laurent.

Ulta Beauty: Save 40% on select lip products plus enjoy buy one, get one 50% off deals on top-rated brands.

Fenty Beauty: Get 20% off select lipsticks and glosses and score a free Fruit Quench'rz lip oil duo on orders of $80 or more.

MAC Cosmetics: Get 30% off lip products, including lip pencils, lipsticks and lip gloss.

Bobbi Brown: Enjoy up to 40% off today only.

Bluemercury: Save 20% on all makeup with coupon code LIPSTICKDAY.

Can I get free lipstick on National Lipstick Day?

Select brands offer a free lipstick with qualifying purchases on National Lipstick Day. For instance, Fenty Beauty is giving away a free Fruit Quench'rz lip oil duo with any purchase of $80 or more today only.

