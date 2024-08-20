10 products you need to keep yourself entertained on long flights

Don't let anyone tell you that adult coloring books are childish. In fact, they're quite the opposite, with many grown-ups saying they're a low-key way to stay calm and centered. If you're a nervous flyer, this may just be the hobby you didn't know you needed!

This particular coloring book has 31 serenity-inducing pages featuring images like sea shells, flowers, feathers and more, all of them in large-print and with tons of details to fill in. You also don't have to worry about shading too hard since the pages are thick. So, if you decide to use pens or markers instead of colored pencils, the ink won't bleed through.

"I am 75 years old and have returned to coloring books. What a hoot," one shopper wrote. "It is true — we all return from where we came. It is fun, time-consuming, enjoyable and stress-free, calming."