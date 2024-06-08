10 ways to make a small home look and feel bigger

The results are in: Britons have, on average, less floor space per person at home than other major countries and cities, despite paying far more. According to a recent report from the Resolution Foundation, the Germans, French, Japanese and even New Yorkers – who occupy a city renowned for offering its urban citizens a tightly squeezed lifestyle – all have more floor space.

Of course, the only way really to increase the size of your home is with a costly extension; but if you lack the budget and/or the bandwidth for such a project, help is at hand. Interior designers and architects are design-smart when it comes to utilising the existing space within a home, and taking every advantage available in even the pokiest of rooms to maximise capacity. Astute use of paint colours, corners, curtains, storage, lighting, flooring and furniture can be the secret to making your home appear much more spacious than it really is.

“Making the most of small spaces is all about working with what you have and being bold where it counts,” says interior designer Sarah Peake. “Small spaces force you to be creative, and the transformation can be startling, especially when you make clever use of limited space.”

Here, the experts reveal their insider tricks for getting the most out of your home, whatever its size.

Be confident with colour

Paint can be used in multiple ways to transform a room, changing how your eye perceives the size and shape of it. Traditionally, white was considered a reliable way to make a room feel larger, as Helen Shaw, the creative director at paint brand Benjamin Moore, explains. “Choosing white is a safe option, as lighter colours tend to make a space feel bigger.”

Although, she adds, for a modern version you could choose instead a pastel or pale colour to create the illusion of a bigger space, while also adding warmth and personality. She continues, “Insert freshness with crisp white painted woodwork, reflective surfaces and undressed windows to flood the room with natural light.”

Dark colours can give a room more depth - deVOL

However, the opposite is also true, and some designers upend the white theory by choosing dark tones to balance smaller rooms. “A small room filled with dramatic colours, textures and eclectic accessories becomes big in personality,” points out Helen Parker, the creative director of kitchen company deVOL. “Visually, this gives a sense of a larger space.” Shaw agrees: “Incorporating a rich, bold paint colour will create character. Dark colours absorb the light of a space, blurring the boundaries of a room, which adds depth and dimension.”

Interior designer Samantha Todhunter believes that adding layers of colour and interest to a room similarly helps to give the illusion of more depth. “People seem to gravitate toward the idea that because a space is small it needs to be kept ‘light’ to maximise the volume. I feel the opposite,” she says. Her own London home, a small villa, required her to be clever with space to enlarge its potential. She began with a salmon pink paint on the walls, and added details and layers to create “more dimension, as opposed to a flat white wall; layers make you think there is more going on around you than there actually is.”

Work with woodwork

Interior designer Lonika Chande suggests painting the ceiling the same colour as the walls, “so your eye is not drawn to the junction between the two. This makes the ceiling feel higher, and you are not aware of where the walls end and the ceiling begins.” If you have architectural moulding details such as a dado rail or a picture rail, painting them the same colour as the walls will also help.

However, textile designer Daniel Matthews chooses a different route to trick the eye into thinking his rooms are bigger and the ceilings higher. “I added a picture rail one-eighth down the wall, and painted the rail and the wall below it one colour, and the wall and ceiling above in another, which draws the eye upwards to create space. I added cornices and ceiling roses to invite the eye up further, and add texture and pizzazz.”

Interior designer Emma Sims-Hilditch uses a similar tool: “Trick the eyes into thinking the room is bigger,” she says, “by painting a two-tone effect on the walls. This adds height by creating an off-centre divide that creates a taller perspective. A band of colour painted around the lower third of the walls teamed with a subtle off-white above and on the ceiling also helps to make a room look taller and airier.”

Utilise wall space with bespoke cabinetry

Clever storage is the key to maximising small spaces, and bespoke cabinetry provides a multitude of creative solutions in even the smallest of rooms. Built-in cabinetry offers a more streamlined solution than free-standing furniture, which can help to make a small space feel bigger, as well as providing somewhere to clear away space-eating clutter – particularly if the cabinetry stretches all the way up to the ceiling.

Interior designer Tiffany Duggan recently transformed a small bedroom with joinery. “I love a built-in bed nook,” she says, “they are an excellent tool when it comes to the layout of a small bedroom. We design storage into built-in beds with drawers below the mattress, built-in bookcases and ‘secret’ cupboards.”

A bed nook designed by Studio Duggan

Going bespoke also allows you to make use of every inch of dead space: Chande created more storage space for a project by adding a book nook under the stairs, and seating with storage space inside. Painting joinery the same colour as the walls will encourage it to blend in, adding to the overall sense of spaciousness.

A book nook by Lonika Chande - Milo Brown

Maximise with mirrors

“It’s the oldest trick in the book; there are few things better than mirrors,” says interior designer Leanne Kilroy of Good Bones London. It’s not just about hanging a mirror on the wall; she recommends lining an entire alcove or wall with mirror or antiqued mirrored glass, to create the optical illusion of a larger room, and “allow light to bounce around and make the whole space feel bigger and brighter”.

Large mirrors are an easy way to open up a space

Kilroy is not alone in using mirrors as a simple but satisfying way to elevate the feeling of spaciousness in a room. Sims-Hilditch often chooses side tables or coffee tables with mirrored tops: “A slim glass coffee table allows you to see through it, and if you add a mirrored top and a table lamp, the lamp light is reflected into the room.”

Choose space-saving wall or pendant lights

If you’re renovating or redecorating a room, pay attention to the key areas you want to be lit, such as sofas, bedside tables and reading and working locations, and install light fittings on the walls and ceiling. As Charlie Bowles, the director of lighting company Original BTC, says, “wall or pendant lights are a brilliant space-saving choice in many rooms, as they will help to avoid cluttered surfaces on bedside tables, desks and side tables.”

Use a pendant light to free up room on a bedside table

A wall light by Original BTC x Beata Heuman

Hang curtain poles higher

Curtain poles hung above the window frame, just below the cornicing, is another trick that designers use to introduce a sense of elevation. It’s a simple hack that enhances the shape of the window and gives the illusion of more height. “Even if you have a generous head height above the window, place the pole just below the cornice to draw your eye up,” advises Sims-Hilditch.

Hanging your curtain pole high gives the illusion of more space - Simon Brown

Paint vertical stripes on the walls

It works in the world of fashion, and it does in your home too: a vertical stripe contributes to the illusion of a slimmer, longer shape. Using vertical striped wallpaper will help to make a room feel much taller, too.

Striped wallpaper can make the ceiling feel higher - Fanny Rådvik

Find furniture that fits

Buying a sofa, wardrobe or table that is far too big for the room can be a costly mistake. “The key with smaller living rooms is to respect proportions,” says designer Emilie Fournet. “Choose the biggest sofa the room can take, but make sure you leave room either side for tables and lighting.

“Proportion is also important: a huge coffee table with a small sofa will just look awkward. Go big with rugs and art, which make a statement and help to distract from the size of a room.” In smaller spaces, it helps to have larger pieces of furniture such as sofas and armchairs on legs, so that you can see the floor space beneath.

Interior designer Sophie Rowell made space in the kitchen in her own home by replacing a bulky central island with a round kitchen table.

Rowell's kitchen before, with an island in the middle

Rowell made more space in her kitchen by replacing the island with a round table

Create a sense of flow with clever flooring

Sims-Hilditch advises that using the same flooring throughout the ground floor of a house will help to magnify the space. “A light timber floor is a lovely surface: pale lime-washed oak is fresh and light,” she says. “Add rugs for softness.”

Pale flooring creates a light and open space - Simon Brown

Open up the interior with a window

Finally, suggests interior designer Maria Speake, add a small internal window between rooms, on internal walls, doors or stairwells.

“These windows are great at giving small peeps into the rest of the space. They will make a room feel more expansive and provide a sense of connection, while inviting extra light to flow in.”