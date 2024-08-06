Your 101 on The Gilded Age season 3

After a year-and-a-half break, The Gilded Age returned for season two last October, which meant more drama, more love stories, more beautifully over-the-top mansions, and more Carrie Coon being viciously sassy as new money socialite Bertha Russell.

But, after such a long wait for the second season, it's only natural to already wonder what lies ahead. Will there be a third season of The Gilded Age? Will the wait be as long again? Who will return if it does happen?

They're all valid questions. Unfortunately, though, we don't have answers to everything involving a potential third season just yet, but here's what we know about The Gilded Age season 3 so far.

Is The Gilded Age coming back for season 3?

The Gilded Age was officially confirmed to return back in December 2023, according to Deadline, which absolutely delighted viewers since it was only a few days after the season 2 premiere.

When will The Gilded Age season 3 come out?

In August 2024, HBO confirmed that the series will come back in 2025. In the UK, the show airs on Sky Atlantic and NOW, and will also air next year - though nothing more specific than that has been confirmed.

But while we're absolutely dying for more episodes, at least they were kind of enough to give us a special glimpse at Marian and Larry looking very cozy together, while Bertha has some other things on her mind...

Who's in The Gilded Age season 3 cast?

You guessed it: There's no way to know! How fun! What we do know for this question, is that all of the main cast members returned for season 2, except for Thomas Cocquerel, who played the extremely untrustworthy Tom Raikes — aka the guy who stood up Marian (Louisa Jacobson) when they were supposed to elope. According to Deadline, 13 recurring cast members — including ones who play members of the household staffs — were promoted to series regulars:

Kelli O’Hara as socialite Aurora Fane

Donna Murphy as society leader Mrs. Astor

Debra Monk as Van Rhijn’s lady’s maid Armstrong

Kristine Nielsen as cook Mrs. Bauer

Taylor Richardson as housemaid Bridget

Ben Ahlers as footman Jack Trotter

Kelley Curran as Bertha Russell’s former lady’s maid Turner

Douglas Sills as chef Baudin aka Borden

Celia Keenan-Bolger as housekeeper Mrs. Bruce

Michael Cerveris as valet Watson

Erin Wilhelmi as housemaid Adelheid Weber

Patrick Page as secretary Richard Claym

Sullivan Jones as publisher T. Thomas Fortune

For now, enjoy season 2 and all the drama it brings with it! You might be watching your last extravagant Gilded Age new money vs. old money ball for a while... or forever???

WATCH NOW The Gilded Age seasons 1 and 2 is now streaming on NOW





