104 Best Pickup Lines To Make Your Crush Absolutely Swoon

Whether you're chatting up a sexy stranger at the bar or sliding into someone's DMs, a good pickup line can make all the difference in your efforts. We've rounded up our faves from Reddit, Twitter, the BuzzFeed Community, and other corners of the internet to bring you a collection of pickup lines you can use without embarrassing yourself.

NBC

That said, journalistic integrity compels us to note that pickup lines are inherently cringey, and even using a cute one is a high-risk, high-reward endeavor. Here at BuzzFeed, we believe a successful pickup line should be 1) cute and/or clever, 2) delivered with self-awareness, and 3) not an overt sexual come-on — don't be gross! Now get out there and get cuffed.

1."Are you an unpaid parking ticket? 'Cause you got mighty fine written all over you."

—montgomeryk959 Getty Images / Via Getty Images

2.Are you a magician? It’s the strangest thing, but every time I look at you, everyone else disappears.

3."Are you a donut? Cuz you’re all curves and sugar baby."

—cutegem63

4."Are you from Tennessee? Cause you’re the only ten I see."

—grouchymule821

5."No pen, no paper, but you still draw my attention."

6."My friends bet me I wouldn't talk to the prettiest girl in the bar. Can I buy you a drink with their money?"

—Outlander56

7."Do you like my shirt? It's made of boy/girlfriend/partner/lover material."

—youdidntsee_anything

8."You look so familiar… didn't we take a class together? I could've sworn we had chemistry."

—u/sirePURPLE

9."Are you a hitman? Because, at this point, I’m willing to pay someone to take me out."

—Noferq Warner Bros.

10."I would ask if you wanna see a movie with me, but I'm not allowed to bring in snacks."

—JKKillar_

11."Hi, I'm writing a report on the finer things in life, and I was wondering if I could use you as an example..."

—u/DokterManhattan

12.Are you asthma? Because looking at you is giving me respiratory distress.

13."Hey, can you help me? I think my phone is broken. Your number's not in it."

—u/anonymous

14.My sudden cardiac arrhythmia makes me think I’m falling for you.

15."If you were a vegetable, you'd be a CUTEcumber."

—u/jordanlasso

16."You must be a high test score because I want to take you home and show you to my mom."

—youdidntsee_anything

17.Are you a Wi-Fi signal? Because I’m feeling a connection.

18."Do you like science? Because I've got my ion you."

—im_dead_inside_taylors_version

19."On a scale of 1 to 10, you are a 9, and I am the 1 you need."

—u/Devi-L

20."Girl, are you a beaver? 'Cause dam."

—u/mattonmc

21.I’m writing an article about the wonders of the world, and I’d like to interview you.

22."My name's (Your Name) but you can call me anytime."

—im_dead_inside_taylors_version

23.I want to live in your socks so I can be with you every step of the way.

24.All the good pick up lines are taken but you aren't.

25."I wish we were shoelaces, so together we can be knotty."

26.Excuse me while I delete my dating apps.

27."I hear you're good at algebra. Can you replace my x without asking y?"

—youdidntsee_anything

28."Did you fall out of the vending machine? 'Cause you’re a snack."

—simonebaldwin171

29."Are you from the Netherlands, cause AmsterDAM."

—u/badassspaceman

30.".com here often?"

—‏@Ckandrew14

31."If I had four quarters to give to the four prettiest women in the world, you would have a dollar."

—u/ReferencesCartoons

32.Your smile must be a black hole; nothing can escape its pull.

33.This must be a museum because you're a work of art.

NBC

34."Should I call you tomorrow or just roll over?"

—u/anonymous

35.Are you a charger? Because I'm dying without you.

36."I think you dropped something...your standards. Hey, nice to meet you!"

—u/Mangoshark69

37.I'm not even playing cards, but somehow I pulled a Queen.

38."Have you got any raisins? Well, then how about a date?"

—u/Pumpkin1992

39."Hey Hun, you Solo?"

—‏@PuckNorris73

40."Even if there was no gravity on Earth, I would still fall for you."

—u/Stubbedtoe33

41."Do you like water? If so, you'll like 70% of me!"

—u/ Crafty-Scholar-3902 Getty Images / Via Getty Images

42.You must be a dog person because you look fetching.

43.I didn't even have to run to catch these butterflies.

44.I'm lost. Can you give me directions to your heart?

45."I should complain to Spotify for you not being named this week's hottest single."

—youdidntsee_anything

46."I'm going outside for a moment. Mind holding this for me? (holds out hand)."

—u/lncinerate

47.Aren't you worried about global warming? Because you're making it hot in here.

48."Well, here I am. What are your other two wishes?"

—youdidntsee_anything

49."Hey girl, you know what this sweater is made of? Boyfriend material."

—u/-Franklin_Bluth- Getty Images / Via Getty Images

50.If you were a triangle, you'd be acute one.

51."I’m no photographer, but I can picture us together."

—kagome423

52."I wish I was a derivative so I could lie tangent to your curves."

—im_dead_inside_taylors_version

53."Are you my appendix? Because I have a funny feeling in my stomach that makes me think I should take you out."

—youdidntsee_anything

54.How can I plan our wedding without having your number?

55."Oh…wow."

"In grad school, I walked up to a guy and asked if I could sit across from him. He looked up and said, 'Oh…wow.' It was awkward and funny but so flattering. He became my boyfriend. Next year, we will be married 16 years."

—ughstop

56."Is your name Gillette? Because you're the best a man can get."

—u/anonymous

57.I don't normally chase people, but for you, I'd put my Crocs in sport mode.

Netflix

58."Did it hurt when you fell from heaven?"

"Corny alert."

—floatinggamer61

59.What's your favorite drink? I'm asking so I know what to buy you when we go on our first date.

60."Hey girl, do you like Pokémon? 'Cause I would love to get a Pikachu!"

—u/TheRealNinjaMike

61.Hey, how was heaven when you left it?

62.Can I show your profile to my friends to prove that angels really do exist?

63.Are you Siri? Because you autocomplete me.

64."My gosh! I forgot my number. Can I have yours?"

—floatinggamer61

65."Roses are red, violets are blue, sliding into your DMs to holla at you."

—cindyw497d786b1 NBC

66.When I text you good morning tomorrow, what number should I text?

67.Wanna be Minecraft without the craft?

68."Are you a library book? Because I'm checking you out!"

—u/Lostmydickinawar

69.Are you lighnting? Because you're McQueen.

70."Are you a carbon sample? Because I'd date you."

—im_dead_inside_taylors_version

71.Do you have Instagram? My parents always told me to follow my dreams.

72."Are you Google? Because you are everything I'm searching for."

—u/Snow_Rain

73."I don't have a library card, but I'll still try to check you out."

—u/anonymous Getty Images / Via Getty Images

74."Excuse me, you owe me a drink. Because when I saw you, I dropped mine."

—youdidntsee_anything

75."Hi, my name's Microsoft. Can I crash at your place tonight?"

—@Roybq

76."It's like I'm an impatient archeologist and you're a newly found fossil, because I can't wait to date you."

—u/TranSpyre

77.Angels should be in heaven. How'd you escape?

78.Your name must be Barbie because when I saw you I pictured our Dreamhouse.

79."You know I'd like to invite you over, but I'm afraid you're so hot that you'll skyrocket my air-conditioning bill."

—u/sirePURPLE

80.You must be a talented thief because you managed to steal my heart from all the way over here.

81.They say nothing lasts forever. Want to be my nothing?

Warner Bros.

82."If I were a stop light, I'd turn red every time you were near so I could stare at you longer."

—u/anonymous

83.Anyone who says Disney is the happiest place on earth has never stood next to you.

84.Are you French? Because Eiffel for you.

85."You must be made of copper and tellurium because you are CuTe."

—u/im_not_sane

86.Guess what I'm wearing? The smile you gave me.

87.Did the sun come out, or did you just smile at me?

88."Do you have the time? The time for me to write down your number?"

—trestertaylor

89."Do you like bad girls? Because I'm bad at everything."

"Then you wink with both eyes." —im_dead_inside_taylors_version Sony

90."I’m planning on boycotting Trip Advisor because I looked up the best places to eat and you weren’t #1."

—laurosaurus

91.There must be something wrong with my eyes — I can't seem to take them off of you.

92.I bet my number sounds nicer than yours. Wanna hear it?

93."Holy shit, dude. Your hand looks super heavy, do you need me to hold it for you?"

—mitchellthemuppet

94."Are you https? Because without you I'm ://"

—im_dead_inside_taylors_version

95.Did you just come out of an oven? Because you're too hot to handle.

96.Do you happen to have a Band-Aid? Because I scraped my knees falling for you.

97."You're so sweet that you put Hershey's out of business!"

—u/ThatOneChick252 Thomas Barwick / Via Getty Images

98.Are you a loan? You've got my interest.

99."Are you made entirely of beryllium, gold, and titanium? Because you're BeAuTi-ful."

—im_dead_inside_taylors_version

100.So, aside from taking my breath away, what do you do for a living?

101."We're both made of atoms, let's bond."

—@Mmahone

102.You’re like a fine wine. The more of you I drink in, the better I feel.

103.Do you ever get tired from running through my thoughts all night?

104."Are you fireworks? Because you're stunning and light up my sky."

For a platonic pickup line, add, "But I don't want you anywhere near my genitals."

—im_dead_inside_taylors_version

This article contains content compiled by Elena Hernandez.